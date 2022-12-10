UK Rock Band Saint Celebrity Unveil Phenomenal New Single "True Say"





www.instagram.com/saintcelebrity New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Saint Celebrity are a rising independent rock band hailing from Bristol, UK, consisting of Jon Gray (vocals and guitar), Vivek Rad (lead guitar and synth), Mikey Cirelli (drums) and Graeme Knee (bass guitar). Establishing a flourishing partnership with gold-certified producer and engineer Matt O'Grady (You Me At Six, Don Broco, Deaf Havana), Saint Celebrity are pushing the boundaries of sound and style within the independent rock world.Only one year into their journey, the band have already played a number of sold-out headline shows and released several well-received singles, each with a unique sound within the indie rock genre. Their debut single, "Shy", earned them Artist Of The Week on BBC Radio Bristol, and this summer they were invited into BBC Radio to play a live set for a full week, where they played an acoustic rendition of a then-unreleased track called "True Say". Such was the positive response to the track, the band decided to record it as a full song and release it as their new single."True Say" (produced by Matt O'Grady) is an indie-rock-dance song about the infatuation you feel for someone in the early stages of a relationship. It's an absolute belter of a track and surely a future festival crowd pleaser. Packed with melodic synths, pounding drums, classic punk-pop guitars and a huge memorable hook, "True Say" looks set to be another success for the band and elevate them to new heights.Speaking further on the new release, Saint Celebrity say, "This song goes through the invincible feeling of finding your lover and best friend. You feel free and truly think you can take on the world! It's total addiction to unity and wanting to see each other all the time. The song stems from Jon's personal experience of finally feeling like he'd found 'the one'." "True Say" is available to buy/stream now on all platforms.www.instagram.com/saintcelebrity



