Marley Pitch Wraps Up The Year With New Album 'Nocturne'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Coming off of the release of his previous single and self directed music video for "Broken," alternative hip-hop artist Marley Pitch is closing out the year with the release of his new LP, Nocturne. Available for streaming on all DSPs today, Pitch decided to take an unapologetic approach on this release. Tackling topics such as addiction, depression and the darkness life can bring, Nocturne also sees Pitch find light and reflect back with clarity.

"To not give everything away, I'd say that 'Nocturne' for me was an exercise of introspection and more than that, became the safe place for my shadow work. If I was tongue and cheek with it I would just say that you could consider this my villain era. Honestly as serious as a lot of the subject tends to be on the project, irony is used a lot in the writing. I wanted to show my dark side that it had the right to exist just as my divine. I held nothing back and that will be very apparent to listeners. I hope that people recognize themselves in it because the moments of self loathing and hedonism reside in us all so we must acknowledge it and work towards balance within ourselves. " - Marley Pitch

These eleven new tracks were created in collaboration with Toronto-based producer and guitarist Justice Der. The two collaborators met through Reddit, bonding over their mutual love for contemporary R&B singer Frank Ocean. Since 2018, Der has built a dedicated YouTube following for his guitar renditions of popular R&B and hip-hop tracks, twisting each song with hazy, lo-fi licks. To date, the up-and-riding producer has garnered over 25 million streams for his melodic, jazz infused instrumentals on Spotify.

The producer-rapper duo also makes up music collective Call More, alongside Toronto-based singer-songwriter Rachel Bobbitt.

Accompanying the album release is the music video for "Tell Me." Directed by James Morano, the video follows Pitch as he realizes that the state of the life he's living is not one that he strives for. " Tell Me " is just another example of how Nocturne can be described as the parallels between day and night. It has its moments of darkness, but there always seems to be a light shining ahead.

Marley Pitch is a multi-genre artist born in Atlanta, Georgia but has spent most of his life in a few cities within North Carolina. Pitch relies heavily on vivid storytelling using surgical wordplay and pop-feeling melodies to share his own views on the highs and lows of the human condition. He wants to stand for something and you can hear that so blatantly in records like "Metallic." All while still finding the tempos to move the limbs and bodies of all ages. He began songwriting at the age of eleven while simultaneously honing his natural skills in digital graphic arts while going through multiple aliases along the way until landing on his middle name his parents gifted him at birth.

Marley Pitch was born from a Ghanaian mother and Zimbabwean, Zambian, and South African father. As he's come of age he's begun to wear his cultures as well as others on his back to become a true artist of the world. Spend enough time on his discography and you will hear a true student of music. Pitch started uploading his first recordings with stand out single "Habits" in 2017 and has been refining his sound and brand independently since.

Marley Pitch's new self-released album Nocturne is available for streaming across all platforms today. Be sure to check out the accompanying video for "Tell Me," here.

TRACKLIST:
1. Pixelated
2. Broken (feat. Maria Aragon)
3. A Fall From Grace
4. SOS (feat. Maria Aragon)
5. Hedonist Theme
6. Polarity
7. Tell Me
8. Ghoulish
9. Sprites
10. Dearly Departed
11. Rain or Shine (feat. Rachel Bobbitt)




