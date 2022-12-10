Jazz FM's 'Soul Act Of The Year' Winner Mica Millar - Live Performance Of "Will I See You Again"





www.instagram.com/Mica_Millar New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cementing her position as one of the UK's brightest new stars, Mica Millar wins 'Soul Act of the Year' at Jazz FM Awards 2022, alongside a second nomination for 'Breakthrough Act of the Year.'Each year the prestigious Jazz FM Awards celebrate the utmost excellence of emerging soul and jazz musicians, and this year stars from across the international music scene descended on Shoreditch Town Hall, with Mica opening the ceremony with a special live performance.The monumental win follows on from two massive album launch shows Mica played in September for the release of her debut album 'Heaven Knows', with a sold out show at the capital's prestigious Jazz Café followed by a special hometown performance filling out the iconic Albert Hall in Manchester, from which she shares a live performance of her song 'Will I See You Again' to celebrate.On her win, Mica says: "I've never won an award before so this feels really special. I just love soul music so much and it's taught me so many lessons about love, empowerment, hope, faith, lessons in history… for me, it's also taught me how to connect with and express matters of the soul and I'm so grateful for this. To win 'Soul Act of the Year' is really incredible."Previous recipients of the 'Soul Act of the Year' award include Philip Bailey, Jon Batiste, Jill Scott, Moonchild and Poppy Ajudha."This year really has felt like a year of breaking through, it's been incredible and I'm so grateful to everyone for all of the support I've received since releasing 'Heaven Knows' and particularly to Jazz FM who have been amazing at really getting behind me and the album. To be acknowledged for my work in a genre that I have so much respect and love for is a real honor."Mica's debut album 'Heaven Knows' achieved widespread acclaim this summer, including a plethora of national radio support from the likes of Trevor Nelson at BBC Radio 2 and a slot on Clive Anderson's 'Loose Ends' on BBC Radio 4. She's been championed by Craig Charles & Tom Robinson on 6 Music, BBC Radio 1's Victoria Jane, BBC Radio 2's Good Morning Sunday, and of course Jazz FM who have sung Mica's praises this year, making 'Girl' their Track of the Week, play-listing title track 'Heaven Knows' with singles 'Flashlights' and 'More Than You Give Me' shooting onto the A List, all in addition to 'Heaven Knows' being featured as their Album of the Week. Mica will also be Guest Head of Music across Jazz FM on Friday 4th November.Mica also graced the covers of Blues & Soul Magazine and Echoes Magazine, who also gave 'Heaven Knows' a 5 star 'soul album of the month'. The album was called "a classy debut" by Daily Express and Daily Mirror and has had acclaim everywhere from Wordplay, Music Week, Fred Perry, 1883 Magazine, The Official Charts, God is in the TV, Backseat Mafia, Soul Jazz and Funk, Soul Tracks, Noctis Magazine, Louder Than War and many more. The name 'Mica Millar' is also making its way across the pond, landing A List slots at Amazing Radio USA for all three of her recent singles.Mica's debut album 'Heaven Knows' is out now, including 500 limited edition, signed double 12" vinyl. Visit: www.micamillar.co.ukMica will be announcing live dates in 2023 very soon! But for now, you can sign up to get early access as soon as tickets go on sale here: https://ffm.to/micamillartickets.OYD"Soul Album of the Month." ★★★★★ - Echoes Magazine"A star with intense emotional sincerity is born." ★★★★ - Blues and Soul"Her voice is amazing and her originals feel timeless and euphoric." - Daily Mirror"A classy debut." - Top40-ChartsAlready fiercely championed by a slew of highly esteemed collaborators across the UK and US, soul sensation Mica Millar's debut album 'Heaven Knows' is self-written, arranged and produced with inspiration drawn from a plethora of vintage soundscapes, notably, soul, blues, gospel and jazz. 'Heaven Knows' is a timeless collection of modern soul showcasing a confident new artist who's not only found her own voice but one that's put everything life has thrown at her into her art.To date Mica has received ongoing support from BBC Introducing Manchester, has been awarded BBC Introducing prestigious "Single of The Week", filmed a live session for BBC Introducing with BBC Northwest TV, performed both with The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra and as part of BBC Children in Need. She's also had spot plays on BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 4 and BBC 6 Music plus national playlist support across the BBC's 40 regional stations.Since 2017 Mica has toured extensively with her ten-piece band including a sell-out hometown show at Manchester's Band on The Wall to critical review. She also teamed up with Joy Division/New Order bassist, Peter Hook and The Manchester Camerata Orchestra as a guest lead vocalist for "Joy Division Orchestrated" - which included shows at The Royal Albert Hall and Sydney Opera House. 2022 also saw Mica sell out the prestigious Jazz Cafe in London and play a special homecoming show at Manchester's Albert Hall in celebration of her debut album 'Heaven Knows'.www.youtube.com/watch?v=7u-uta5W3_kwww.micamillar.co.ukffm.to/micamillartickets.OYDwww.facebook.com/MicaMillarMusictwitter.com/Mica_Millarwww.instagram.com/Mica_Millar



