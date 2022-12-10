FLO Announced As Winners Of BRITs Rising Star!

Future



FLO said: "From growing up watching the BRITs, to finding each other and forming FLO, releasing our first body of work in 2022 and winning a BRIT award in the same year!! We are so shocked and grateful. We are the first group to win the BRITs Rising Star! We've just made history and couldn't have done it without our wonderful fans and supportive families. It's truly a dream come true. We feel so empowered creating the music we love and we hope others feel that too."







The BRITs Rising Star award shortlist is selected by an invited panel of music editors and critics from the national press, online music editors, heads of music at major radio and music TV stations plus songwriters, producers and live bookers - those working with new rising talent on a regular basis.



Past BRITs Critics' Choice / Rising Star winners and nominees:

2008

2009 Florence + The Machine (Little Boots, White Lies)

2010

2011

2012 Emeli Sandé (Michael Kiwanuka,

2013

2014

2015

2016 Jack Garratt (Izzy Bizu, Frances)

2017 Rag 'n' Bone Man (Anne Marie, Dua Lipa)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022 Holly Humberstone (Bree Runway, Lola Young)





The BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard also confirm the full list of award categories for the main show. Along with the flagship Mastercard Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year categories, the four new genre awards introduced for 2022 will continue, with the winner decided by public vote powered by TikTok.



The full category list for 2023 will be as follows:

Artist of the Year with YouTube Music

Group of the Year

BRITs Rising Star supported by BBC

Best New Artist

Song of the Year with Mastercard supported by Capital FM

Mastercard Album of the Year

International Artist of the Year

International Group of the Year

Alternative/Rock Act

Pop/R&B Act

Dance Act

Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act



The main eligibility window for the above categories (bar Rising Star), and all awards as decided upon by The BRITs Voting Academy, runs from Friday 10th December 2021 to Friday 9th December 2022. The BRITs Voting Academy is made up of approx. 1200 music industry experts across media, artists, labels, publishers, promoters, retailers and more, and is refreshed annually to ensure the voters are as diverse and representative as possible.



The BRITs in 2023 will also celebrate the Producer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year, honorary awards that are decided upon by the BRITs Committee.



The BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday 11th February - the first time the show will be held on a Saturday in its history - and will broadcast live on ITV and ITVX - from The O2 arena.



This year the BRIT award has been designed by Slawn, the Nigerian-born, London-based artist known for his large-scale canvases filled with a blend of caricature like pop figures and bold colourful forms, who follows in the footsteps of an illustrious list of creatives including Dame Vivienne Westwood, Sir



2023 will mark 30 years of ITV as broadcast partner, with headline sponsor Mastercard reaching 25 years and 13 years at The O2 arena. All three long-standing partners support The BRITs' ambition to host an unforgettable and far-reaching evening of live music and entertainment that, additionally, helps raise money for The BRIT Trust, the charitable arm of the awards, who distribute funds to charities that promote education and well-being through music, including The BRIT School and Nordoff-Robbins



Mastercard returns as headline partner of The BRIT Awards for the 25th year, bringing cardholders closer to their passion for music through a range of BRITs experiences. This year, Mastercard will continue to partner with The BRIT School to celebrate and give a platform to the next generation of creative talent and will again sponsor the much sought after Mastercard Album of the Year award, as well as Song of the Year with Mastercard.



YouTube

