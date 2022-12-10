Backstreet Boys Score First No 1 On The Billboard Adult Contemporary Chart In Over Two Decades





Jason Hradil, BMG's EVP, New York & SVP, International Marketing, said, "A Very Backstreet Christmas is not only outpacing the new holiday releases but also perennial favorites and our biggest moments are still ahead. We are proud to have brought them back to the top of the US charts at Adult Contemporary and Holiday radio in advance of their run of upcoming iHeart Jingle Ball appearances. It's been a true team effort from the band, their management, and the whole global BMG team." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Backstreet Boys' A Very Backstreet Christmas is the holiday gift that keeps on giving with their version of 'Last Christmas' rocketing to Number One on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart scoring the group their first chart-topper at the radio format since 1999 (chart week dated December 3, 2022) and continues to maintain its hold at Number One for a second straight week (chart week dated December 10, 2022).A Very Backstreet Christmas, the group's highly-anticipated and very first Christmas album, released October 14 by K-BAHN/BMG, debuted on the Billboard charts at Number One Top Holiday Albums, number three Independent Albums, number four on both Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales, a re-entry at number 14 on the Artist 100, number 17 on the Billboard 200 (chart week dated October 29, 2022), and internationally at number five in Canada, number six in the Netherlands, number nine in Germany, number 13 in China, number 14 in Belgium and number 88 in Italy.Continuing to spread holiday cheer, Backstreet Boys will be performing at five iHeart Radio Jingle Balls in major cities including Detroit, New York City, Boston, Tampa, and Miami, with their ABC television network special A Very Backstreet Christmas set to air nationwide on December 14 and 21. Angela Barkan, BMG's SVP, Marketing, said, "This is only year one of many successful Backstreet Boys Christmas seasons. From their ABC Holiday TV Special to partnerships with iHeart Radio, Hasbro, Roblox and more, this campaign is just getting started!"Jason Hradil, BMG's EVP, New York & SVP, International Marketing, said, "A Very Backstreet Christmas is not only outpacing the new holiday releases but also perennial favorites and our biggest moments are still ahead. We are proud to have brought them back to the top of the US charts at Adult Contemporary and Holiday radio in advance of their run of upcoming iHeart Jingle Ball appearances. It's been a true team effort from the band, their management, and the whole global BMG team."



