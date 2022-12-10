Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 10/12/2022

Bebe Rexha 'I'm Good (Blue)' Continues Reign On Top Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart

Hot Songs Around The World

Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
229 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
327 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
242 entries in 16 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
200 entries in 15 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
190 entries in 18 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
791 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
317 entries in 16 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
245 entries in 18 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1034 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
889 entries in 24 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
380 entries in 23 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
288 entries in 19 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
249 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum and award-winning BMG songwriter Bebe Rexha continues her Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart reign with her newest hit single 'I'm Good (Blue)' notching an 11th week at Number One (chart week dated December 10, 2022).

The song, nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the 65th Grammy Awards, has topped charts worldwide reaching No 1 in Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, and became her first Number One in the UK.

Rexha recently performed the hit song at both the 2022 MTV EMA Awards and American Music Awards.

Originally recorded and remixed years prior, 'I'm Good (Blue)' was co-written by Rexha and BMG songwriter Kamille. After becoming a viral sensation on TikTok, the song was re-recorded and officially released on August 26 with the official music video following.






