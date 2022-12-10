Bebe Rexha 'I'm Good (Blue)' Continues Reign On Top Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart





The song, nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the 65th Grammy Awards, has topped charts worldwide reaching No 1 in Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, and became her first Number One in the UK.



Rexha recently performed the hit song at both the 2022 MTV EMA Awards and American



Originally recorded and remixed years prior, 'I'm Good (Blue)' was co-written by Rexha and BMG songwriter Kamille. After becoming a viral sensation on TikTok, the song was re-recorded and officially released on August 26 with the official music video following. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum and award-winning BMG songwriter Bebe Rexha continues her Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart reign with her newest hit single 'I'm Good (Blue)' notching an 11th week at Number One (chart week dated December 10, 2022).The song, nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the 65th Grammy Awards, has topped charts worldwide reaching No 1 in Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, and became her first Number One in the UK.Rexha recently performed the hit song at both the 2022 MTV EMA Awards and American Music Awards.Originally recorded and remixed years prior, 'I'm Good (Blue)' was co-written by Rexha and BMG songwriter Kamille. After becoming a viral sensation on TikTok, the song was re-recorded and officially released on August 26 with the official music video following.



