Deutsche Grammophon Exclusive Livestreams And Premieres On Stage+ In December 2022





Premiere: 11.12.2022, 19:00 (GMT)

Repeat: 29.11.2022, 01:00 & 29.11.2022, 11:00 (GMT)

Reflektor Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg

Max Richter: VOICES



Voices is a homage to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a hopeful and optimistic work for "negative orchestra", choir, electronics, soprano, violin and piano, in which Max Richter aimed to create a space in which musicians and the audience could engage with the "inspirational principles" of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The "negative orchestra" - a response to the world in 2020 - turns the orchestra on its head: cellos and bass dominate, their deep sound intermittently punctuated by the violin and soprano. In addition to the music, the composer has recorded hundreds of voices from around the world reading out parts of the Human Rights Declaration in their native tongues - these are the "voices" of the work's title.

Soloists: Grace Davidson (Soprano),

Ensemble: Ensemble Resonanz

Conductor:



LIVE: 13.12.2022, 19:30 (GMT)

Repeat: 14.12.2022, 01:00 & 14.12.2022, 11:00 (GMT)

St Martin-in-the-Fields, London

Gardiner conducts Bach: Christmas Oratorio (Parts 1-3)

LIVE: 15.12.2022, 19:30 (GMT)

Repeat: 16.12.2022, 01:00 & 16.12.2022, 11:00 (GMT)

St Martin-in-the-Fields, London

Gardiner conducts Bach: Christmas Oratorio (Parts 4-6)



Sir John Eliot Gardiner once said of Johann

Ensembles: English Baroque Soloists, Monteverdi Choir

Conductor: John Eliot Gardiner



Premiere: 23.12.2022, 16:00 (GMT)

Repeat: 23.12.2022, 22:00 & 24.11.2022, 08:00 (GMT)

Tanzsaal an der Panke, Berlin



Christmas with Albrecht Mayer & Friends

Oboist Albrecht Mayer is joined by a selection of his closest musical friends - including Korean soprano Hera Hyesang Park - for a very special Christmas celebration, presenting favourite seasonal music in intimate new arrangements from Berlin's historic Tanzsaal an der Panke.

Soloists: Albrecht Mayer (Oboe), Hera Hyesang Park (Soprano)



LIVE: 31.12.2022, 16:00 (GMT)

Repeat: 23.12.2022, 22:00 & 01.01.2023, 08:00 (GMT)

Gewandhaus, Leipzig

Nelsons conducts Beethoven's Ninth in Leipzig





Soloists: Christiane Karg (Soprano), Wiebke Lehmkuhl (Mezzo-Soprano), Mauro

Ensembles: Gewandhausorchester Leipzig, MDR Rundfunkchor, GewandhausChor, GewandhausKinderchor

Conductor: Andris Nelsons



Also coming up on STAGE+ soon:

PREMIERE: Yuja Wang presents works by Kapustin, Beethoven and Ligeti at the Vienna Konzerthaus (6 Jan)

LIVE: Mahler's Seventh Symphony with

PREMIERE: Hélène Grimaud and baritone Konstantin Krimmel perform music by Brahms and Silvestrov at the Stienitzsee Turbine Hall (21 Jan)

PREMIERE: Seong-Jin Cho plays works by Handel at the Siemens Villa in Berlin (3 Feb)

