Classical 10/12/2022

Deutsche Grammophon Exclusive Livestreams And Premieres On Stage+ In December 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Deutsche Grammophon's new STAGE+ platform - a ground-breaking classical music subscription service, offering livestreams, a huge video archive and new audio releases all in one place - presents its first livestream and more exclusive premieres this December. Full details below.

Premiere: 11.12.2022, 19:00 (GMT)
Repeat: 29.11.2022, 01:00 & 29.11.2022, 11:00 (GMT)
Reflektor Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg
Max Richter: VOICES

Voices is a homage to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a hopeful and optimistic work for "negative orchestra", choir, electronics, soprano, violin and piano, in which Max Richter aimed to create a space in which musicians and the audience could engage with the "inspirational principles" of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The "negative orchestra" - a response to the world in 2020 - turns the orchestra on its head: cellos and bass dominate, their deep sound intermittently punctuated by the violin and soprano. In addition to the music, the composer has recorded hundreds of voices from around the world reading out parts of the Human Rights Declaration in their native tongues - these are the "voices" of the work's title.
Soloists: Grace Davidson (Soprano), Birgit Minichmayr (Narrator), Max Richter (Piano), Elena Urioste (Violin)
Ensemble: Ensemble Resonanz
Conductor: Kevin John Edusei
 
LIVE: 13.12.2022, 19:30 (GMT)
Repeat: 14.12.2022, 01:00 & 14.12.2022, 11:00 (GMT)
St Martin-in-the-Fields, London
Gardiner conducts Bach: Christmas Oratorio (Parts 1-3)
LIVE: 15.12.2022, 19:30 (GMT)
Repeat: 16.12.2022, 01:00 & 16.12.2022, 11:00 (GMT)
St Martin-in-the-Fields, London
Gardiner conducts Bach: Christmas Oratorio (Parts 4-6)
 
Sir John Eliot Gardiner once said of Johann Sebastian Bach that "The range of his art, his imagination, and his creative response to different stimuli, is apparently endless." The works of this seminal figure of the Baroque are at the heart of the conductor's stylistically extremely diverse repertoire and in this live broadcast Gardiner performs the first three cantatas of the Christmas Oratorio with the ensembles he founded and spearheaded the modern revolution in Bach performance - the Monteverdi Choir and the English Baroque Soloists. Although nearly 300 years have now passed since its premiere, Bach's work remains irresistible in its energy and inspiration.
Ensembles: English Baroque Soloists, Monteverdi Choir
Conductor: John Eliot Gardiner

Premiere: 23.12.2022, 16:00 (GMT)
Repeat: 23.12.2022, 22:00 & 24.11.2022, 08:00 (GMT)
Tanzsaal an der Panke, Berlin

Christmas with Albrecht Mayer & Friends
Oboist Albrecht Mayer is joined by a selection of his closest musical friends - including Korean soprano Hera Hyesang Park - for a very special Christmas celebration, presenting favourite seasonal music in intimate new arrangements from Berlin's historic Tanzsaal an der Panke.
Soloists: Albrecht Mayer (Oboe), Hera Hyesang Park (Soprano)
 
LIVE: 31.12.2022, 16:00 (GMT)
Repeat: 23.12.2022, 22:00 & 01.01.2023, 08:00 (GMT)
Gewandhaus, Leipzig
Nelsons conducts Beethoven's Ninth in Leipzig

Andris Nelsons and the Gewandhausorchester are joined by a superb line-up of soloists and no fewer than three Leipzig choirs for what promises to be a stirring performance of Beethoven's monumental Ninth Symphony - the perfect New Year's Eve celebration!
Soloists: Christiane Karg (Soprano), Wiebke Lehmkuhl (Mezzo-Soprano), Mauro Peter (Tenor), Andrè Schuen (Baritone)
Ensembles: Gewandhausorchester Leipzig, MDR Rundfunkchor, GewandhausChor, GewandhausKinderchor
Conductor: Andris Nelsons 

Also coming up on STAGE+ soon:
PREMIERE: Yuja Wang presents works by Kapustin, Beethoven and Ligeti at the Vienna Konzerthaus (6 Jan)
LIVE: Mahler's Seventh Symphony with Andris Nelsons and the Wiener Philharmoniker at the Vienna Musikverein (15 Jan)
PREMIERE: Hélène Grimaud and baritone Konstantin Krimmel perform music by Brahms and Silvestrov at the Stienitzsee Turbine Hall (21 Jan)
PREMIERE: Seong-Jin Cho plays works by Handel at the Siemens Villa in Berlin (3 Feb)
For further information please visit: https://www.stage-plus.com






