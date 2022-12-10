SZA Samples Beyonce's 'Listen' From Dreamgirls On 'S.O.S.' Album Title Track



The album's title track features a sample of Beyoncé's "



The new album features 16 tracks, including collaborations from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers,



Solána Imani Rowe, known professionally by SZA, is an American R&B singer and songwriter. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, later relocating to Maplewood, New Jersey.



SZA first broke out in 2018, performing on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, receiving five 2018 Grammy nominations, a headlining tour, and two Soul New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SZA has released her new album, " S.O.S. "!The album's title track features a sample of Beyoncé's " Listen " from Dreamgirls. The track includes lyrics: "And I cried and cried, said what's on my mind," sung to the tune of the song.The new album features 16 tracks, including collaborations from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol' Dirty Bastard.Solána Imani Rowe, known professionally by SZA, is an American R&B singer and songwriter. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, later relocating to Maplewood, New Jersey.SZA first broke out in 2018, performing on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, receiving five 2018 Grammy nominations, a headlining tour, and two Soul Train Music Awards. SZA is also featured on Marvel/Disney's original BLACK PANTHER soundtrack with her track ALL THE STARS with Kendrick Lamar.



