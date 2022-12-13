Multiplatinum Rap Star Lil Tecca Unleashes His New Track "Blessing"





Posting up over 9 billion streams and claiming multiple platinum certifications, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Closing out another monster year, multi-platinum rapper Lil Tecca unleashes his new track "Blessing" via Galactic/ Republic Records/ Universal Music. The melodic production perfectly complements his hummable flow. He leans into the beat with quotable rhymes before he proclaims, "I'm the blessing, so who bout to bless me now?" Once again, Tecca pulls off a masterful balance of lyrical acrobatics and soaring harmonies.It serves as the follow-up to his latest anthem "Treesha." In addition to piling up over 20 million streams, it earned widespread critical acclaim. HotNewHipHop hailed it as "bouncy" and noted, "Lil Tecca has proven himself to be one of the most consistently catchy artists in the hip-hop world." Our Generation Music dubbed it an "instantly catchy banger," and Rap Radar promised, "Lil Tecca keeps his momentum going.""Treesha" arrived on the heels of the fan and critical favorite "Faster." Thus far, it has generated millions of streams and right out of the gate, XXL named the latter one of "The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week," and HotNewHipHop raved, "The track is catchy and it is also full of melodic prowess." This year, he also dominated the US on his "Tecca Loves You" tour in addition to delivering a standout performance at Rolling Loud New York and lighting up Europe on a sold out run.Get ready for a whole lot more from Lil Tecca in 2023!Tecca's latest album, We Love You Tecca 2, notably marked his third Top 10 debut on the Billboard Top 200. It also bowed at #6 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, making for his third Top 10 debut on the respective chart as well. Meanwhile, "Never Left" and "Repeat It" vaulted on to the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Top 30. Right out of the gate, We Love You Tecca 2 received widespread acclaim. HYPEBEAST cited among "the 10 best projects" of the week. HotNewHipHop proclaimed, "Lil Tecca has already proven to be a solid hitmaker in the industry, and with each new album, he impresses his fans with his summer vibes, catchy melodies, and solid hooks." HipHopDX highlighted his "infectious jubilance," and wrote, "Tecca's bubbling raps have always straddled the line between Hip Hop and pop, finding catchy melodies throughout." REVOLT declared the album "has more hits than a great number of artists twice his age."The sequel carried on the legacy of its predecessor, We Love You Tecca. In 2019, the original mixtape bowed at #4 on the Billboard Top 200, went platinum, and amassed 6.6 billion-plus streams.Posting up over 9 billion streams and claiming multiple platinum certifications, Lil Tecca has quietly cemented himself as one of rap's most vital rising superstars. In 2020, his full-length debut album, Virgo World, bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 and yielded two Hot 100 entries—namely " Dolly " with Lil Uzi Vert and "When You Down" feat. Lil Durk with Polo G. HotNewHipHop praised it as "a great starting point for the 18-year-old." Tecca first exploded with his platinum-certified mixtape, We Love You Tecca, and his breakout quadruple-platinum single " Ransom " in 2019. He reeled in acclaim from New York Times, Billboard, HYPEBEAST, Complex, and many others in addition to selling out shows on his first headline run, the We Love You Tecca World Tour. He launches into his next chapter with more new music coming this year.



