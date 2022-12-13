Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 13/12/2022

Sam Fender Releases Live From Finsbury Park + Seventeen Going Under (Live Deluxe Edition)

Sam Fender Releases Live From Finsbury Park + Seventeen Going Under (Live Deluxe Edition)

Hot Songs Around The World

Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
247 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
349 entries in 26 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
173 entries in 11 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
254 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
191 entries in 18 charts
Calm Down
Rema
253 entries in 16 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
803 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
321 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1050 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
905 entries in 24 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
389 entries in 23 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
303 entries in 19 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
186 entries in 10 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
263 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sam Fender is very pleased to release a new live album, Live From Finsbury Park. The album captures Sam's scintillating sell-out performance in front of 45,000 fans earlier this Summer in London. As Sam's biggest headline show to date, and straight off the back of his show-stealing performance at Glastonbury Festival, the Finsbury Park show paid testament to an incredible twelve months for an artist whose rise has been meteoric.

The album is released as a standalone double coloured vinyl through Polydor Records/Universal Music. It also then feature as a "Live Deluxe Edition" of Seventeen Going Under on double CD and include B-sides and the "Live From Finsbury Park" recordings.

Two new tracks feature on the deluxe edition, the recently shared "Wild Grey Ocean" and the previously unheard, "Little Bull of Blithe." Both tracks were part of the original Seventeen Going Under album recording sessions and held back for future release. "Little Bull of Blithe" is a yearning, hushed acoustic guitar led track.

Sam on Little Bull of Blithe: "Little Bull of Blithe is a little ditty about my Grandma Fender, who passed away during the making of Seventeen Going Under. She used to call me 'a little bull of blithe' as I was always crashing in through the door like a bull in a china shop." 

It's been a huge 2022 for the North Shields hero, picking up a slew of BRIT, NME, Rolling Stone UK, and Ivor Novello Awards, and a first nomination for the prestigious Mercury Prize this week, for his second album, the critically acclaimed number 1 album, Seventeen Going Under.

Sam Fender Live 2023:
18th May - Parco Urbano G. Bassani, Ferrara Italy (w/ Bruce Springsteen)
21st May - Circo Massimo, Roma Italy (w/ Bruce Springsteen)
23rd May - Fabrique, Milan Italy
9th June - St James' Park, Newcastle SOLD OUT
10th June - St James' Park, Newcastle SOLD OUT
23rd June - Ormeau Park, Belfast (Belsonic)
25th June - Malahide Castle, Dublin
8th July - TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow

Seventeen Going Under Live Deluxe (CD 1):
Seventeen Going Under
Getting Started
Aye
Get You Down
Long Way Off
Spit of You
Last to Make It Home
The Leveller
Mantra
Paradigms
The Dying Light
Better of Me
Pretending That You're Dead
Angel In Lothian
Good Company (Live)
Poltergeists
Howdon Aldi Death Queue
The Kitchen (Live)
Alright
Wild Grey Ocean
Little Bull Of Blithe

Live From Finsbury Park (CD 2):
Will We Talk?
Getting Started
Dead Boys
Mantra
Better Of Me
The Borders
Spice
Howdon Aldi Death Queue
Get You Down
Spit Of You
Alright
Play God
The Dying Light
Saturday
Seventeen Going Under
Hypersonic Missiles






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.1828451 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020101070404053 secs