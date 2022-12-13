Sam Fender Releases Live From Finsbury Park + Seventeen Going Under (Live Deluxe Edition)





Hypersonic Missiles New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sam Fender is very pleased to release a new live album, Live From Finsbury Park. The album captures Sam's scintillating sell-out performance in front of 45,000 fans earlier this Summer in London. As Sam's biggest headline show to date, and straight off the back of his show-stealing performance at Glastonbury Festival, the Finsbury Park show paid testament to an incredible twelve months for an artist whose rise has been meteoric.The album is released as a standalone double coloured vinyl through Polydor Records/Universal Music. It also then feature as a "Live Deluxe Edition" of Seventeen Going Under on double CD and include B-sides and the "Live From Finsbury Park" recordings.Two new tracks feature on the deluxe edition, the recently shared "Wild Grey Ocean" and the previously unheard, "Little Bull of Blithe." Both tracks were part of the original Seventeen Going Under album recording sessions and held back for future release. "Little Bull of Blithe" is a yearning, hushed acoustic guitar led track.Sam on Little Bull of Blithe: "Little Bull of Blithe is a little ditty about my Grandma Fender, who passed away during the making of Seventeen Going Under. She used to call me 'a little bull of blithe' as I was always crashing in through the door like a bull in a china shop."It's been a huge 2022 for the North Shields hero, picking up a slew of BRIT, NME, Rolling Stone UK, and Ivor Novello Awards, and a first nomination for the prestigious Mercury Prize this week, for his second album, the critically acclaimed number 1 album, Seventeen Going Under. Sam Fender Live 2023:18th May - Parco Urbano G. Bassani, Ferrara Italy (w/ Bruce Springsteen)21st May - Circo Massimo, Roma Italy (w/ Bruce Springsteen)23rd May - Fabrique, Milan Italy9th June - St James' Park, Newcastle SOLD OUT10th June - St James' Park, Newcastle SOLD OUT23rd June - Ormeau Park, Belfast (Belsonic)25th June - Malahide Castle, Dublin8th July - TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow Seventeen Going Under Live Deluxe (CD 1): Seventeen Going UnderGetting StartedAyeGet You DownLong Way OffSpit of YouLast to Make It HomeThe LevellerMantraParadigmsThe Dying LightBetter of MePretending That You're Dead Angel In LothianGood Company (Live)PoltergeistsHowdon Aldi Death QueueThe Kitchen (Live)AlrightWild Grey Ocean Little Bull Of BlitheLive From Finsbury Park (CD 2):Will We Talk?Getting StartedDead BoysMantraBetter Of MeThe BordersSpiceHowdon Aldi Death QueueGet You DownSpit Of YouAlrightPlay GodThe Dying LightSaturday Seventeen Going UnderHypersonic Missiles



