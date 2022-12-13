Florence & The Machine Featuring Ethel Cain "Morning Elvis" Live At Denver Ball Arena Out Now





8th February 2023 - Dublin, 3 Arena New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Florence + The Machine shares "Morning Elvis" featuring Ethel Cain. The live performance of the song was recorded in Denver on Florence's recent sold out tour of North America. This new version of the song taken from her No.1 album Dance Fever gets an official release on Polydor Records/Univeral Music.Drafting in the dream-like voice of her friend and fellow gothic enthusiast Ethel Cain, this rendition reinforces the power and strength that the touring female artist manifests. A song written by Welch recounting a particularly horrific hangover whilst on tour in America many years ago, it's a bones and all account of the trials of life on the road when you're swept up and carried along by the sheer madness of it all. In a literal sense, she missed a trip to Graceland due to being incapcited on the bathroom floor of a hotel, not even knowing if she'd make it to the stage and her waiting audience that night. The bigger picture of course, being the pressure and incredible weight of hard work that comes with being a touring musician at any stage of your career but that drive to get to the stage and perform live reigns supreme.Florence explains: "Morning Elvis is a song about the power of performance. Of rock and roll tragedy and transcendence. And it's a sign of a truly special artist when they make a cover their own. When Hayden sang this song it felt like it was hers, she really gave it that outlaw energy, like witches of the Wild West. I even threw more lines at her on the day because her tone and cadence was so perfect I wanted to hear more. And she did not miss a line even with only an hour to rehearse. I truly think I have found a kindred spirit aesthetically and artistically. And now every show I sing Morning Elvis with an Ethel Cain inflection."Ethel Cain adds "I was giggling when we rehearsed the song just the two of us before the show because Florence told me that Morning Elvis was her channeling her inner Southern rocker, and I told her I couldn't stop myself from emulating her British accent on certain words. It felt like a holy convergence happening in a basketball arena. Florence's dressing room smelled like powder and sage and we were both dressed in white, singing our lines back and forth to each other, and I felt like I was back in choir practice, but with an actual angel this time. She's never not smiling, and if you would have told me we were the only two people in the entire venue while we sang it in the middle of her set, I would have believed you."The Dance Fever Tour of the US included sold out shows at Hollywood Bowl and two Madison Square Garden's. The EU leg began in earnest in Paris on the 14th and Cardiff on the 16th of November before Florence heartbreakingly broke her foot on stage at the first night of her two sold out O2 shows in London, regretfully forcing her to postpone the rest of her UK Arena tour. Those dates have been rescheduled for the start of 2023 with all new dates listed below.Dance Fever Tour:28th January 2023 - London, O2 Arena29th January 2023 - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena (PLEASE NOTE NEW VENUE)31st January 2023 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena1st February 2023 - Glasgow OVO Hydro3rd February 2023 - Manchester, AO Arena4th February 2023 - Leeds, First Direct Arena6th February 2023 - Bournemouth, BIC8th February 2023 - Dublin, 3 Arena



