The Bocelli Family Joined By Pentatonix For First Collaboration 'Do You Hear What I Hear'

The release of this much-loved tune comes as the Bocelli family's Christmas album, which is flying high in the album charts, becomes the soundtrack to family Christmases across the globe, and will be for years to come. It is currently the biggest-selling Christmas album in the US, and has been for the last five weeks, and is also at No.4 in the UK. Produced by composer and multi-Grammy and Academy Award nominee Stephan Moccio (Celine Dion, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Barbra Streisand) and co-produced by Shridar Solanki (who has previously worked with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the runaway success of their first album together, 'A Family Christmas' - which is already hitting No.1 spots globally - The Bocelli Family today reveal a brand new single, recorded with the one of the most innovative, inventive, and inimitable vocal groups of all time, Pentatonix. This major collaboration, and first time working together, has been a long time coming for the two pioneering powerhouses. The result is an inspiring new version of the festive classic 'Do You Hear What I Hear?', released on Decca Records/Universal Music."We feel our collaboration with the amazing Pentatonix on this classic track instantly brings to life the spirit of Christmas. Hopefully this beautiful song helps to spread some holiday magic to many families around the world." - Andrea, Matteo & Virginia BocelliThe striking arrangement of 'Do You Hear What I Hear?' (which was originally written in 1962) presents a modern take on the Christmas favourite, while retaining its holiday magic. Known and admired for their distinctive and impeccable harmonies, Pentatonix bring further colour and depth to the track, complementing the Bocelli's voices perfectly. Having already released chart-topping Christmas albums, hosted their own Christmas TV Specials and featured on favourite Christmas films, it is entirely fitting that the world-renowned a cappella group have been chosen for this exciting collaboration."Since I was a kid, I've always known Andrea Bocelli to be the best voice of our time and he still has that title to this day! Not surprisingly, his children are unbelievably talented as well and to be able to sing with such an iconic family is a lifelong dream come true for all of us." - Scott Hoying from Pentatonix Pentatonix reimagine, reinvigorate, and redefine a cappella. Since emerging in 2011, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning vocal quintet have reached unprecedented heights, selling 10 million albums worldwide, generating billions of streams and toppling charts with a catalogue boasting back-to-back #1 albums. Following the release of their 2021 album Evergreen, which tallied over 100 million streams and recently earning the group a Grammy nomination for 'Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album,' Pentatonix launched one of their biggest tours to date, Pentatonix: The Evergreen Christmas Tour. Pentatonix's most recent album, 'Holidays Around the World,' was released on October 28th, 2022 and notably marked the group's ninth Top 10 entry on Billboard's Top Holiday Albums Chart. The group is on their largest Christmas music tour yet, selling out arenas across the US. Reaching fans everywhere, Pentatonix also premiered their holiday special, Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays, on Disney+ this December. In 2022, it was announced that the group will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.The release of this much-loved tune comes as the Bocelli family's Christmas album, which is flying high in the album charts, becomes the soundtrack to family Christmases across the globe, and will be for years to come. It is currently the biggest-selling Christmas album in the US, and has been for the last five weeks, and is also at No.4 in the UK. Produced by composer and multi-Grammy and Academy Award nominee Stephan Moccio (Celine Dion, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Barbra Streisand) and co-produced by Shridar Solanki (who has previously worked with Andrea Bocelli on transatlantic No.1 album 'Si'), the record captures the Bocelli festive spirit in full flow.



