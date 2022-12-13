Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 13/12/2022

Moneybagg Yo Drops A New Single And Video "Quickie"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Memphis superstar Moneybagg Yo unveils his seductive new single "Quickie." Over the famous Lamont Dozier sample that provided the foundation for Outkast's "Jazzy Belle," Bagg details a string of short encounters and the little mind games that keep relationships hypnotizing. "Quickie" is accompanied by a titillating video set in a strip club. In the Diesel Filmz-directed clip, Bagg eyes a dancer with equal parts lust and suspicion as he hands over bills.

It's the tension between mood and content that makes "Quickie" one of the year's most compulsively replayable singles. Usually, a song that details lovers so vividly would be a pure celebration—or sound like it was made to be played during the act. But "Quickie" adds a hint of mournfulness. When Bagg notes that he and his girl "came from different planets" before becoming "intertwined," the chemistry is made to sound powerful, but also a little foreboding.

Prior to this release, the hitmaker recently appeared on the CMG compilation Gangsta Art. One of his songs from that record, a collaboration with Yo Gotti, Mozzy, and Lil Poppa called "Big League," was chosen as the official song of the 2022 NBA Finals. Moneybagg Yo has also established himself as a supreme scout and developer of talent: His artist BIG30 was recently tapped as part of XXL's latest Freshman Class.

In just a few short years, Moneybagg Yo has cemented himself as one of the most irresistible voices in the club and on the streets. Beyond the undying love he receives from his hometown, he's been celebrated by critics and peers alike. The rapper has been nominated for Billboard Music Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, received acclaim from publications like Pitchfork and the New York Times, and collaborated with A-list stars like Kanye West, 2 Chainz, and YG — with whom he recently performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.






