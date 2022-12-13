Budderside Eulogize Vocalist's Late Father, A Veteran & Stunt Pilot, With "Joker" Music Video



"'Joker' pays tribute to my father who was a veteran and stunt pilot that I lost due to Covid," shares STONE, whose outstanding soaring vocals underline the song's heart and soul.



He continues to reminisce about his relationship with his father and how it inspired the track: "Imagine you're a child, Dad wakes you up before dawn, takes you to the airport and straps you into his two-seater acrobatic aircraft and you both launch into a gorgeous, burning orange and red sunrise. He flips the plane upside down just as you come over the



"

Fear is my own design

Loss is my every chain

Possessions hold me down

Reminding me of times of pain



Hold me closer now

As I push you away

Into a new chapter

Alone so proud dying so brave

So brave



Travel with me through time

Walk with me in your light

Find me where you would fly

The joker in the sky

The joke is on you and…



I can't be everything

Like you are everywhere

In every breath I breathe

Shining the light on mystery



The mountains sing the song

Resting your soul to sleep

The fallen snow it lays

The child down where he believes

Believe in me



Travel with me through time

Walk with me in your light

Find me where you would fly

The joker in the sky

The joke is on you and…



I'm following the ghost that has failed you,

and I won't ever forget he betrayed you



Travel with me through time

Walk with me in your light

Find me where you would fly

The joker in the sky

The joke is on you and…



Travel with me through time

Walk with me in your light

Find me where you would fly

The joker in the sky

The joker in the sky



BUDDERSIDE have been steadily releasing a series of singles leading into the release of their upcoming third album, due in 2023, which they recorded earlier this year with producer Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Hollywood Undead). Their recent single "



The LA-based group have been seen performing one-off gigs at hometown venues including The Whisky and Viper Room throughout the year. When they're not touring or recording, Koltun can be seen on the road with



BUDDERSIDE was formed by STONE following his stint as vocalist of Adler's Appetite, after receiving encouragement from the late Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead who he worked for as part of his infamous 'road crew' and was also a close friend. Lemmy signed them to his own label, Motörhead

