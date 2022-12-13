Budderside Eulogize Vocalist's Late Father, A Veteran & Stunt Pilot, With "Joker" Music Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Active rock outfit BUDDERSIDE have today released an emotional new single, "Joker," which pays tribute to vocalist PATRICK STONE's late father Charles E. Stone who passed away in 2020 due to COVID-19. Known as the "joker," STONE's father was a Korean War veteran and stunt pilot. To honor his memory, BUDDERSIDE - Patrick Stone (vocals), Sam "Bam" Koltun (lead guitar), Logan Nikolic (rhythm guitar), Gabe Maska (bass) and Jeff Dewbray (drums) - filmed the "Joker
" music video at Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino, CA surrounded by historic warbirds and aerobatic aircrafts, with STONE's face painted to resemble the joker character.
"'Joker' pays tribute to my father who was a veteran and stunt pilot that I lost due to Covid," shares STONE, whose outstanding soaring vocals underline the song's heart and soul.
He continues to reminisce about his relationship with his father and how it inspired the track: "Imagine you're a child, Dad wakes you up before dawn, takes you to the airport and straps you into his two-seater acrobatic aircraft and you both launch into a gorgeous, burning orange and red sunrise. He flips the plane upside down just as you come over the Santa
Cruz mountains above Steamers Lane, the engine growling into a dive toward waves covered with surfers who begin jumping from their boards in fear of a crash. Dad laughing his ass off, upside down and lightning fast, then, spinning upward, straight for the stars. He cuts the power into a stall! You fall backwards, your heart spit from your chest, all the angels in heaven vibrating in your bones and Dad, The Joker, laughs even louder as the free fall consumes you. A quick trick with the controls, the engine comes back to life like an earthquake, the power under your seat, you both scream! Then, like a dream, the clouds act like a blanket and softly carry you to wherever you want to go. This was a typical Sunday morning for my dad and I."
"The Joker
" lyrics
Fear is my own design
Loss is my every chain
Possessions hold me down
Reminding me of times of pain
Hold me closer now
As I push you away
Into a new chapter
Alone so proud dying so brave
So brave
Travel with me through time
Walk with me in your light
Find me where you would fly
The joker in the sky
The joke is on you and…
I can't be everything
Like you are everywhere
In every breath I breathe
Shining the light on mystery
The mountains sing the song
Resting your soul to sleep
The fallen snow it lays
The child down where he believes
Believe in me
Travel with me through time
Walk with me in your light
Find me where you would fly
The joker in the sky
The joke is on you and…
I'm following the ghost that has failed you,
and I won't ever forget he betrayed you
Travel with me through time
Walk with me in your light
Find me where you would fly
The joker in the sky
The joke is on you and…
Travel with me through time
Walk with me in your light
Find me where you would fly
The joker in the sky
The joker in the sky
BUDDERSIDE have been steadily releasing a series of singles leading into the release of their upcoming third album, due in 2023, which they recorded earlier this year with producer Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Hollywood Undead). Their recent single "The Truth
" topped the Danny
Wimmer Presents "Power Hour" fan-powered music video countdown Twitch show hosted by VJ/music personality Matt Pinfield, SiriusXM dj Caity Babs and industry exec Josh Bernstein. It was #1 for nine weeks, the maximum allotted amount. BUDDERSIDE's recent singles include "Never Worth It," "Too Far," "Ghostlighting," and "Voices."
The LA-based group have been seen performing one-off gigs at hometown venues including The Whisky and Viper Room throughout the year. When they're not touring or recording, Koltun can be seen on the road with Dorothy
and Faster Pussycat and Nikolic appears with Diamante on tour. Stay tuned in 2023 for additional tour dates.
BUDDERSIDE was formed by STONE following his stint as vocalist of Adler's Appetite, after receiving encouragement from the late Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead who he worked for as part of his infamous 'road crew' and was also a close friend. Lemmy signed them to his own label, Motörhead Music
and they released their self-titled debut album in 2016. The band released their sophomore album Spiritual Violence in March 2021 via Motörhead Music/ Silver
Lining Music
which was recorded by legendary producer Jay Baumgardner (Bush, Godsmack, Papa Roach) and mastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, The Smashing Pumpkins, Garbage) with guest appearances from Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell and Butcher Babies vocalist Carla Harvey.
BUDDERSIDE has toured extensively in the U.S. supporting acts including Motörhead, Slayer, Anthrax
and L.A. Guns as well as being featured on international festivals including Rocklahoma, Wacken Open Air, Motörboat, Malmö Festival and the Monsters Of Rock cruise.