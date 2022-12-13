Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Classical 13/12/2022

Caroline Shaw On BBC Radio 3's 'This Classical Life'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Caroline Shaw is the guest on the latest episode of BBC Radio 3's This Classical Life. She talks with host Jess Gillam about some of their favorite music, including works by Clara Schumann, Mark Guiliana, Scott Joplin, Sarah Vaughan, Josquin des Prez, Stanley Myers, Kae Tempest, and Schubert. You can hear the music and Shaw and Gillam's conversation about what inspired them to choose the pieces in the episode below via Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Evergreen, Caroline Shaw's new album with Attacca Quartet, has been nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance and has made several year's best lists, including three from NPR Music: favorite lists from critic Nate Chinen and editor Sheldon Pearce ("a stunning ode to the quartet") and the 10 Best Classical Albums of 2022 ("some of the finest string quartet music of recent times ... irresistible").

Caroline Shaw and So Percussion recently complete the first leg of a tour featuring music from their 2021 album, Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part. The tour resumes at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on January 30, followed by shows in Chapel Hill, Philadelphia, New York City, Berkeley, Santa Barbara, and Santa Monica.






