After Breakthrough Year, William Prince Is Just Getting Started





In his home country of Canada,





More news will be coming from New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As the calendar turns on another year, William Prince's rise to breakout stardom continues. After bringing his "captivating" (LA Times) live show to an unprecedented 25 global festivals in 2022, sharing stages with heroes like Neil Young and Buffy Sainte-Marie, and winning 11 major awards including Folk Alliance's International Artist of the Year, Prince looks to make an even bigger mark on in 2023. He's currently prepping a new album produced by GRAMMY-winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile), with even more extensive touring and other highlights ahead.In his home country of Canada, Prince is a star: He sold-out his national theater tour (including Toronto's legendary Massey Hall), opened for Young, and collaborated with Buffy Sainte-Marie as part of a CBC celebration of her profound musical legacy. Internationally, Prince's profile continues to grow. His 2022 included a bevy of festival performances - including New Orleans Jazz Festival, BottleRocks Napa Valley, and AmericanaFest in Nashville - as well as extensive tours across the US, Europe, and the UK, on his own and with artists like Yola and Katie Pruitt. William Prince's music has resonated with so many, appearing everywhere from NPR's Tiny Desk to the hit television series Yellowstone, and a listen to any of his records quickly reveals why. Prince's debut Earthy Days won a JUNO Award, and he followed that up with a pair of albums in 2020. The first of those, Reliever, "captures what makes William Prince such a beautiful presence" (NPR Music) and earned him his US television debut performance on CBS Saturday Morning. Prince followed that up with Gospel First Nation, which Rolling Stone called "fantastic" and was named as one of NPR Music's favorite releases of 2020. On the back of these two 2020 releases, Prince amassed 11 awards, including Folk Alliance International Artist Of The Year for 2021 and a Canadian Folk Music Award for Contemporary Album Of The Year for Reliever.More news will be coming from William Prince soon - keep an ear out for new music and tour dates for 2023.



