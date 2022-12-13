Alex Scheuerer Releases Je L'Aime A Mourir & Le Paradis Blanc From New Album 'La Vie En Soul'



Alex Scheuerer has been working as a professional guitarist in London for 12 years. Born of a



He graduated in 2012 and began his career as a professional musician. Since then, Alex has played in different formations and toured in



In England, he regularly plays in a musical theater show celebrating Elton John's music, collaborates with the Jazz singer Blue Rose and consistently plays for several function bands.



He has also been playing guitar for various artists such as SLK on a BBC live radio show or German singer Peachy for a string of concerts. In 2019, he performed at Glastonbury Festival with Barbarella



Also in 2019 he released his first jazz album "Between



The album features highly esteemed French-Moroccan singer Najwa Ezzaher (The Voice France) as well as world-class UK musicians Graeme Flowers on trumpet, Paul Michael on bass, Mike Horne on drums, Chris

'Je L'aime A Mourir / Le Paradis Blanc' are both tracks taken from the forthcoming album 'La Vie en Soul' by Alex Scheuerer. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alex Scheuerer announces two of his latest releases Je L'aime A Mourir & Le Paradis Blanc from the forthcoming album 'La Vie en Soul'.Alex Scheuerer has been working as a professional guitarist in London for 12 years. Born of a Swiss father and a Franco-Lebanese mother, he grew up in Geneva and began studying classical guitar at the Conservatoire of popular music from the age of 7, he became passionate about the electric guitar as a teenager. His Baccalaureate in hand, he moved to London and undertook a Bachelor of Popular Music at Bimm College of Music. He began studying Jazz under the tutelage of renowned English guitarist John Weathcroft and had the chance to attend master classes from world-famous guitarists such as Guthrie Govan and Cristophe Godin.He graduated in 2012 and began his career as a professional musician. Since then, Alex has played in different formations and toured in Europe as well as Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.In England, he regularly plays in a musical theater show celebrating Elton John's music, collaborates with the Jazz singer Blue Rose and consistently plays for several function bands.He has also been playing guitar for various artists such as SLK on a BBC live radio show or German singer Peachy for a string of concerts. In 2019, he performed at Glastonbury Festival with Barbarella Bang Bang and at the Ealing Jazz Festival with singer Lee Gold.Also in 2019 he released his first jazz album "Between Heaven and Earth". The launch took place at the "Pizza Express Jazz Club" in Soho London. Critics welcomed the album nicely which led it to be programmed by several radio stations. He started working towards his second album "La Vie En Soul" during the lockdown. On the album, Alex pays tribute to la Chanson Française by rearranging 10 famous French tracks he grew up with in the style he has learned and plays in the UK, Jazz Neo-Soul.The album features highly esteemed French-Moroccan singer Najwa Ezzaher (The Voice France) as well as world-class UK musicians Graeme Flowers on trumpet, Paul Michael on bass, Mike Horne on drums, Chris Jerome on piano and Chris Rand on Saxophone. It was recorded in Summer 2021 at Eastcote Studio in London and was mixed by George Murphy (Adele, KT Tunstall etc...). Since then, the band filled out the Spice of Life in Soho in March 2022 and the Sunset Jazz Club in Paris in May 2022.'Je L'aime A Mourir / Le Paradis Blanc' are both tracks taken from the forthcoming album 'La Vie en Soul' by Alex Scheuerer.



