Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 13/12/2022

Alex Scheuerer Releases Je L'Aime A Mourir & Le Paradis Blanc From New Album 'La Vie En Soul'

Alex Scheuerer Releases Je L'Aime A Mourir & Le Paradis Blanc From New Album 'La Vie En Soul'

Hot Songs Around The World

Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
247 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
349 entries in 26 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
173 entries in 11 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
254 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
191 entries in 18 charts
Calm Down
Rema
253 entries in 16 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
803 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
321 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1050 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
905 entries in 24 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
389 entries in 23 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
303 entries in 19 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
186 entries in 10 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
263 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alex Scheuerer announces two of his latest releases Je L'aime A Mourir & Le Paradis Blanc from the forthcoming album 'La Vie en Soul'.
Alex Scheuerer has been working as a professional guitarist in London for 12 years. Born of a Swiss father and a Franco-Lebanese mother, he grew up in Geneva and began studying classical guitar at the Conservatoire of popular music from the age of 7, he became passionate about the electric guitar as a teenager. His Baccalaureate in hand, he moved to London and undertook a Bachelor of Popular Music at Bimm College of Music. He began studying Jazz under the tutelage of renowned English guitarist John Weathcroft and had the chance to attend master classes from world-famous guitarists such as Guthrie Govan and Cristophe Godin.

He graduated in 2012 and began his career as a professional musician. Since then, Alex has played in different formations and toured in Europe as well as Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.

In England, he regularly plays in a musical theater show celebrating Elton John's music, collaborates with the Jazz singer Blue Rose and consistently plays for several function bands.

He has also been playing guitar for various artists such as SLK on a BBC live radio show or German singer Peachy for a string of concerts. In 2019, he performed at Glastonbury Festival with Barbarella Bang Bang and at the Ealing Jazz Festival with singer Lee Gold.

Also in 2019 he released his first jazz album "Between Heaven and Earth". The launch took place at the "Pizza Express Jazz Club" in Soho London. Critics welcomed the album nicely which led it to be programmed by several radio stations. He started working towards his second album "La Vie En Soul" during the lockdown. On the album, Alex pays tribute to la Chanson Française by rearranging 10 famous French tracks he grew up with in the style he has learned and plays in the UK, Jazz Neo-Soul.

The album features highly esteemed French-Moroccan singer Najwa Ezzaher (The Voice France) as well as world-class UK musicians Graeme Flowers on trumpet, Paul Michael on bass, Mike Horne on drums, Chris Jerome on piano and Chris Rand on Saxophone. It was recorded in Summer 2021 at Eastcote Studio in London and was mixed by George Murphy (Adele, KT Tunstall etc...). Since then, the band filled out the Spice of Life in Soho in March 2022 and the Sunset Jazz Club in Paris in May 2022.
'Je L'aime A Mourir / Le Paradis Blanc' are both tracks taken from the forthcoming album 'La Vie en Soul' by Alex Scheuerer.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0103190 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013551712036133 secs