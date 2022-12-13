Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 13/12/2022

Maisy Kay Releases Avatar-Inspired Single/Video "The Beast Within"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Inspired by blockbuster franchise Avatar, rising pop artist Maisy Kay has released her new single "The Beast Within," a powerful, otherworldly anthem about recognizing your true potential, facing your fears, and becoming the strongest version of yourself. Watch the breathtaking, fantastical video which sees Maisy step into a vibrant, rich world inspired by the Avatar cinematic universe to confront her demons and sing in both English and Na'vi, the fictional language from the blockbuster franchise.

Maisy wrote the song as part of a full album at the suggestion of Avatar director James Cameron himself, who was drawn to Maisy after she sang in the fictional Na'vi language from the film on the viral hit "The Storm." She recorded "The Beast Within" at London's famed Abbey Road Studios alongside a 92-piece orchestra that included contributors to the original Avatar film score, as well as conductor JAC Redford and engineer Simon Rhodes.
"I'd love to see people free themselves from what has been restricting them," shares Maisy on the song's message. "Embrace yourself and don't hold back."

Magnifying the most intimate emotions into songs that contain entire worlds, "The Beast Within" follows the release of her Halloween-inspired EP Psycho which drew upon Maisy's love of horror movies to welcome standout singles "Psycho" and "Widowmaker." Maisy also recently released singles "Emotionally Unavailable," a maximalist synth-pop bop inspired by experiences dating in the digital world that alongside a campy, fun music video with a chilling twist that is equal parts Clueless and The Silence of the Lambs, and "Karma is a Bitch Like You," a darkly explosive middle finger to anyone who has ever done you wrong, which followed a remix of "Scared Together." With more music on the way, Maisy is perfecting the "sad banger" - pairing feel-good pop perfection with melancholy lyrics and hiding sadness just beneath her music's danceable surface.

Working with industry titans such as Timbaland, Tiesto, Billy Idol, Rodney "Darkchild" Jenkins, and Max Martin protégé Lukas "LULOU" Loules, Maisy creates left-of-center pop that elegantly warps reality into something much more fantastical. Set to make her own distinct mark with her nostalgic, R&B-laced dance-pop, Maisy was plucked from obscurity for her talent and dropped in LA where she honed her craft and found her voice - going from English schoolgirl to LA songstress with over 100 million cumulative streams.

An artist with no limit to her radiant imagination, Maisy features on soundtracks to acclaimed video games like Lorelai and has sung in Latin, French, Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese to relate to as many people from as many different backgrounds as possible while contributing spellbinding vocals and sharply poetic Japanese lyrics to pop artist Anly's #1 Spotify viral hit "Distance."






