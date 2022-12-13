Brandi Carlile Returns To "Saturday Night Live," Performs "The Story" And "You And Me On The Rock" Ft. Lucius





+with P!NK New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brandi Carlile returned to NBC's "Saturday Night Live" as the musical guest this past weekend with hosts Steve Martin and Martin Short. The acclaimed six-time Grammy Award-winner, who is nominated for another seven awards this year, performed her beloved breakthrough song, "The Story," along with this year's Record of the Year-nominated, "You and Me on the Rock" with special guests Lucius.Of the performance, Carlile shares, "For some reason it just felt right to play 'The Story'… ending this year honoring our younger selves. Maybe it's in deep gratitude, or maybe it's because I finally do have some lines on my face. Either way thanks for giving us that gift SNL, I will never forget it."Carlile will tour throughout next year including newly confirmed solo shows at Portland, ME's State Theatre, Port Chester's Capitol Theatre (two nights) and Durham's Durham Performing Arts Center. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, December 16 at 10:00am local time, while Carlile's fan club, The Bramily, will have special pre-sale access to tickets starting today at 10:00am ET/7:00am PT. Full details can be found at www.brandicarlile.com/tour. Citi is the official card of the new shows. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning tomorrow, December 13 at 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.Following the solo dates, Carlile will hold her inaugural "Mothership Weekend" in Miramar Beach, FL May 12-14. A Mother's Day celebration, the three-day festival will feature performances from Carlile, Hozier, Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Danielle Ponder, The Milk Carton Kids, Katie Pruitt and Fancy Hagood. Additionally, Carlile's once-in-a-lifetime "Echoes Through the Canyon" weekend will take place at Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre this June. The three-night run kicks off Friday, June 9 with Carlile's annual headline concert with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison Russell, followed by legendary artist Joni Mitchell's "Joni Jam" Saturday, June 10 with Carlile opening. The final night, June 11, will feature The Highwomen with special guest Tanya Tucker. Furthermore, Carlile will join P!NK on her "Summer Carnival 2023" stadium tour later in the year. See below for complete itinerary.The upcoming performances add to yet another monumental year for Carlile, who is nominated for seven awards at the 65th GRAMMY Awards: Album of the Year (In These Silent Days), Record of the Year ("You And Me On The Rock" feat. Lucius), Best Americana Album (In These Silent Days), Best Americana Performance ("You And Me On The Rock" feat. Lucius), Best American Roots Song ("You And Me On The Rock" feat. Lucius), Best Rock Performance ("Broken Horses") and Best Rock Song ("Broken Horses"). Already a six-time Grammy Award-winner, this year's accolades bring her total number of Grammy nominations to 24.Inspired by the mining of Carlile's own history while writing last year's #1 New York Times Best Selling memoir, Broken Horses (Crown), In These Silent Days was released last fall to overwhelming acclaim on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. A newly released deluxe version of the album, entitled In The Canyon Haze, features reimagined Laurel Canyon-inspired versions of each song from the original album, plus a special rendition of David Bowie's " Space Oddity ". Deluxe vinyl and a special CD bundle featuring the deluxe and an accompanying 80-page paperback archive are also now available. The book features never-before-seen photos and handwritten notes from the studio, photo shoots, video sets, television performances, life on the road and much more.BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATESOn-sale this Friday, December 16 at 10:00am ETDecember 31—Portland, OR—Moda CenterJanuary 9-13, 2023—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend 4 (SOLD OUT)February 13—Portland, ME—State Theatre*February 16—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre*February 17—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre*February 22—Durham, NC—Durham Performing Arts Center*May 12-14—Miramar Beach, FL—Mothership WeekendJune 9—George, WA—Brandi Carlile with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison Russell (SOLD OUT)June 10— George, WA—Joni Mitchell's "Joni Jam" with special guest Brandi Carlile (SOLD OUT)June 11—George, WA—The Highwomen with special guest Tanya TuckerJuly 24—Toronto, ON—Rogers Centre+July 26—Cincinnati, OH—Great American Ball Park+August 3—New York, NY—Citi Field+August 5—Pittsburgh, PA—PNC Park+August 16—Detroit, MI—Comerica Park+August 19—Fargo, ND—Fargodome+August 21—Omaha, NE—Charles Schwab Field+ September 18—Philadelphia, PA—Citizens Bank Park+ September 22—Nashville, TN—Geodis Park+ September 25—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome+ September 27—Houston, TX—Minute Maid Park+ September 29—Dallas, TX—Globe Life Field+October 3—San Diego, CA—Snapdragon Stadium+October 7—Las Vegas, NV—Allegiant Stadium+October 9—Phoenix, AZ—Chase Field+*solo performance+with P!NK



