Tony Mantor's Inspirational Song For Autism Awareness Captures Hearts Worldwide



As Tony says," You never know who is watching and what successes may be just around the corner."

His song promotes optimism and is not only generating interest in the U.S. but around the world, due to airplay and interviews in the U.K. and Europe.



In the effort to spread Autism Awareness, acceptance and understanding throughout the world, "Why Not Me" is a lyrical masterpiece, with a music video available now on YouTube. Tony's goal is to create a video series, featuring cities around the world, to demonstrate the importance of Autism awareness.



Tony has long been an advocate for positivity with his social media accounts and is now using his musical platform to inspire others not to give up, and challenge those who would try to keep them down. Do not be afraid to believe in yourself.



With a long lineage of success in the music industry, Tony Mantor is an industry veteran. His many titles include label president, producer, artist and more. He has produced both emerging and established artists…releasing them to radio with chart success.



Darren Jay of XPTV1, a Global TV channel based in the United Kingdom and the Canary Islands that broadcasts to the U.K., Europe, Australia, and British Ex Pats around the world says, "Why Not Me" for Autism is a marvelous project. We are impressed with the commitment of work Tony has put into this to create more awareness within the community, and now globally. It is close to our hearts and wonderful to be involved with such a positive creation of awareness. The XPTV1 broadcasting team is honored to support Tony on his journey."



