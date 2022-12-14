Kx5 Historic Show At Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum This Past Saturday, December 10

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
50,000 fans descended into downtown Los Angeles this past Saturday, December 10 for the first ever headlining show at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with electronic music act Kx5 (the powerhouse collaboration comprised of genre icons Kaskade
and deadmau5). According to Pollstar, the show broke records landing it as the largest single-day concert event headlined by an electronic music artist ever in North America
with Billboard confirming Kx5 at the Coliseum as the biggest ticketed global headliner dance event of 2022.
Presented by Insomniac, the two-plus hour set was highlighted by Kx5 productions out now on mau5trap/Arkade including "When I Talk" with Elderbrook, "Avalanche," "Take Me High" and "Alive
" featuring The Moth and The Flame
(TMTF) as well as unreleased material. These songs and more were intertwined with special edits of each artists favorite selections including Kaskade's newest "Dance With Me
" with Justus, "Disarm You
" & fan favorite, his collab with Skylar Grey
"Room For Happiness" and deadmau5 classics "The Veld," "Ghosts N Stuff" and the song that introduced Kaskade
to mau5 "Faxing Berlin." The two artists closed the show with a surprise appearance from Hayla to perform their Top40 radio smash "Escape."
Over the course of the set, deadmau5 (Joel Zimmerman) and Kaskade
(Ryan Raddon) performed on pods that rotated and moved across the stage while fireworks and flames burst overhead. Dazzling crowds, 300 drones flew high above the Coliseum's iconic torch and supporting arches creating unique formations including a configuration of the state of California and flashing words "Welcome LA," and song titles "Alive
" and "Escape."
The triumphant live show from Kx5 has them joining a significant roster of musical acts to have headlined the Coliseum including the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, U2, Metallica
and Prince
just to name a few. The show was a prestigious honor as part of the "Coliseum Forever" event series celebrating the 100th anniversary of the venue.
Kx5 is a collaboration over a decade and a half in the making. In the summer of 2021, Kaskade
made history as the first public concert performed at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. The sold-out show featured a surprise set by deadmau5 and had the two artists reuniting again for a set to close the show and catapulted them to start a music project together as Kx5. deadmau5 and Kaskade
effectively changed the electronic music landscape when they paired together for 2008's slow-burning "I Remember
" and the influence of their follow up "Move For Me
" cemented their influence as the standard. Both tracks peaked at No. 1 within a week of one another on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart. The GRAMMY-nominated artists' paths crossed again on 2016's ominous "Beneath with Me" featuring Skylar Grey.
"Escape (featuring Hayla)"—released this past March as their debut single as Kx5—continues to impact at Top40 radio and per Mediabase is the #1 Dance Radio
Airplay Song of 2022. "This is of course the duo that delivered us peak '00s progressive house with their 2008 classic "I Remember,'" shared Billboard upon its release. "…and this new track, 'Escape,' gives shades of that song via soft, glowing, slow-build synths that have this pairs' fingerprints all over them."
"I Remember
" - a genre-defining anthem which recently appeared on Rolling Stone's '200 Greatest Dance Songs of All Time' list, with the rock bible stating, "…a collaboration between two of the biggest dance stars to emerge in the late 2000s — has an appealing modesty about it, even as it induces mass singalongs at festivals (still)." Since then, they have collaborated on tracks but with Kx5 they have solidified it into a wholly new artistic project, one which will consist of more studio releases in the coming months leading into an album in 2023. Next up find Kx5 headlining Ultra Music
Festival in Miami March 2023.
Known as "The Greatest Stadium in the World," the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a living memorial to all who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during World War I, has been a civic treasure for generations of Angelenos. Named a national and California Historic Landmark in 1984, the legacy of events and individuals hosted in nine-plus-decades reads like no other: the only venue to host two Summer Olympics (Xth Olympiad in 1932, XXIIIrd Olympiad in 1984) and soon a third (XXXIVth Olympiad in 2028); home to college football's USC Trojans since 1923 and the UCLA Bruins (1928-1981); professional football's Los Angeles Rams (1946-1979 and 2016-2019), Raiders (1982-1994) and Chargers (1960); hosting three NFL Championships and two Super Bowls; home to the Los Angeles Dodgers (1958-1960) and the 1959 World Series; appearances by U.S. Presidents Franklin
D Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Ronald Reagan; and international dignitaries such as Martin
Luther King, Jr., Cesar Chavez, Pope John Paul II, the Dalai Lama, and Nelson
Mandela.
The full set list for Kx5 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 10, 2022:
"Arrakeen" - Hans Zimmer
"Escape
" ft Hayla (Spencer Brown Remix) - Kx5
"Three Pound Chicken Wing" - deadmau5
"Room for Happiness v3" - Kaskade
"Alive ft The Moth and The Flame" - Kx5
Undisclosed
"Bridged By A Lightwave ft. Kiesza" - deadmau5
Undisclosed
"Beneath With Me ft. Skylar Grey" - deadmau5 & Kaskade
vs "What You Want
" - Sander van Doorn
"Tell Me Why (MEDUZA Remix)" - Supermode
"When I Talk" - Kx5 & Elderbrook
"The Veldt ft Chris James
(Tommy Trash Remix)" - deadmau5
"Somebody To Love (KREAM Mashup)" - Kaskade
& Marcus Bently vs. Ben Kim vs. PAX vs. RÜFÜS DU SOL & Cassian
"Avalanche ft James
French" - Kx5
"Music For Your Mind" - Oomloud
Undisclosed
"Last Chance Apollo (Kaskade Mashup)" - Kaskade
& Project 46
vs. Luca Agnelli
"Ghosts 'N' Stuff ft Rob Swire" - deadmau5
"Move For Me
" - Kaskade
& deadmau5
"Take Me High" - Kx5
"Dance With Me
" - Kaskade
& Justus vs "Atmosphere
" - Kaskade
"Speed
" - Justus vs "How Long
" - Kaskade
& Late Night Alumni
"Strobe" - deadmau5
"Disarm You ft Ilsey" - Kaskade
"Brazil" - deadmau5 vs "Falling In Love
" - Haley
Undisclosed
"Faxing Berlin
" - deadmau5 w/ "Mercy (Acapella)" - Kaskade
& Galantis
Undisclosed
"I Remember
" - deadmau5 & Kaskade
"Escape ft Hayla" - Kx5 with Hayla (Live)
As a household name in electronic music for over two decades, multi GRAMMY Award-nominated musician Kaskade
needs no introduction. His list of achievements is a mile long: 12 studio albums, seven GRAMMY nominations, the first solo electronic dance artist to sell out both Navy Pier in Chicago
and the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the first DJ to ever secure a Las Vegas
residency, the only DJ to have played the Grand Canyon West Skywalk, the only musician to conceptualize and create an entire season of music for video game giant Rocket League, headlining multiple live streams during quarantine, a Fortnite feature concert, and the first electronic artist to ever headline Coachella.
Less tangible but even more important has been his influence on dance music tastes and culture for generations of listeners. Often Kaskade
is one of the artists who introduced now-veteran listeners to the genre, and such fans typically become evangelical fans for life. In 2019, he worked with multi-award winner Meghan Trainor
on "With You," Cheat Codes "Be the One" and Gorgon City
on "Go Slow," and official remixes for the likes of Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, and Gwen Stefani
earlier. In 2020 Kaskade
leaned into the mandatory time off from touring by releasing the most consecutive music, back-to-back of his career. Stay tuned for more moves from the original curve bender Kaskade.
Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'dead mouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his 2x platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums. The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings include "Pomegranate" with The Neptunes, "Bridged By A Lightwave" with Kiesza, "Channel 43" with Wolfgang Gartner, "Hypnocurrency" with REZZ, "When The Summer Dies" with Lights, "Hyperlandia" featuring Foster The People, this is fine." with Portugal.The Man, instrumental "XYZ" and "My Heart
Has Teeth" featuring Skylar Grey. In the live realm, his 2019/20 U.S. cubev3 tour featuring production of his own design and implementation ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstar's top tours globally. Beyond his music career, he is also a co-founder of gaming venture PIXELYNX and is an executive of HD streaming platform StreamVoodoo.
Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company's top priority. Founded nearly 30 years ago, Insomniac produces 10,000 concerts, club nights and festivals for seven million attendees annually across the globe. The company's premier annual event, Electric Daisy
Carnival Las Vegas, is the world's largest dance music festival and attracts more than 525,000 fans over three days. The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993. In 2013, Insomniac entered into a partnership with global entertainment company Live Nation. Keep up with Insomniac announcements and news on Insomniac.com, Facebook and Twitter.