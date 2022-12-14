Chiiild Releases New Video For "You Get Me (A Final Word)"



Chiiild has released a music video for his latest single "You Get Me (A Final Word)".

In the visual, Chiiild pensively walks down abandoned streets, drenched in blue and red light. He also walks through a restaurant and stands on a stage, and drives along in a matte black car.



CHIIILD "BETTER LUCK IN THE NEXT LIFE TOUR" DATES:

March 2, 2023 -

March 3, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

March 4, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - M3F Festival

March 7, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

March 8, 2023 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

March 11, 2023 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock

March 12, 2023 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Cambridge Room

March 13-18, 2023 - Austin, TX - SXSW

March 19, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Paris at House of Blues - New Orleans

March 21, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

March 22, 2023 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

March 24, 2023 - Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

March 25, 2023 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

March 27, 2023 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

March 29, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Virgin

March 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

April 1, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern

April 2, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

April 6, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

April 7, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

April 8, 2023 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

April 11, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent



