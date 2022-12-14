Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
14/12/2022

Chiiild Releases New Video For "You Get Me (A Final Word)"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)  
Chiiild has released a music video for his latest single "You Get Me (A Final Word)" via Avant Garden/4th & Broadway (Def Jam Recordings).
In the visual, Chiiild pensively walks down abandoned streets, drenched in blue and red light. He also walks through a restaurant and stands on a stage, and drives along in a matte black car.

CHIIILD "BETTER LUCK IN THE NEXT LIFE TOUR" DATES:
March 2, 2023 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
March 3, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy
March 4, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - M3F Festival
March 7, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
March 8, 2023 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
March 11, 2023 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock
March 12, 2023 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Cambridge Room
March 13-18, 2023 - Austin, TX - SXSW
March 19, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Paris at House of Blues - New Orleans
March 21, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5
March 22, 2023 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
March 24, 2023 - Washington, D.C. - Union Stage
March 25, 2023 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom
March 27, 2023 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
March 29, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre
March 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
April 1, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern
April 2, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
April 6, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
April 7, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
April 8, 2023 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
April 11, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Mulit-talented artist Chiiild crafts beautiful and thought-provoking hymns that transcend genre, while still retaining the integrity of Soul, Jazz, and R&B. As an artist influenced by everyone from Pink Floyd to Sam Cooke, Chiiild has a knack for melding sounds and coupling them with songwriting that is rooted in both storytelling and social commentary. In early 2020, Chiiild released his debut EP Synthetic Soul. He followed with his debut album Hope For Sale in 2021, which earned a Hi-Fidelity Award at the Prism Prize and a Juno Award nomination for Alternative Album of the Year. His upcoming 2023 release Better Luck Next Life is a culmination of Chiiild's influences and experiences, mixed with a graduated level of experimentation. At the heart of it, Better Luck Next Life matches passion with energy from an artist who isn't afraid to take risks in his sound and evolve with every lyric and note.






