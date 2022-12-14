Blake Shelton Announces Propeller & Save The Music Tour Partnership





March 25 - KeyBank Center | Buffalo, New York New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country music superstar Blake Shelton announces a partnership with digital marketing and social impact platform Propeller. This is Propeller's first-ever country tour campaign, and will support the invaluable work of Save The Music, a non-profit organization that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. Ticket holders and fans can take action to support Save The Music through Propeller to be entered to win prizes throughout Blake Shelton's 'Back To The Honky Tonk Tour'. Prizes include a trip to see Blake Shelton's hometown show in Oklahoma City on March 17th, plus VIP packages in select markets, signed merchandise, ticket upgrades and much more.Fans can visit Propeller for more information on how to enter for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip and access to other special rewards from Blake Shelton by taking action on behalf of Save The Music and making a difference."I'm proud to announce that my Back To The Honky Tonk Tour will partner with Propeller to support the work of Save The Music, a national non-profit dedicated to building school music programs in underserved communities," says Blake Shelton. "Music is the greatest healer, and I know my fans will be just as excited as I am to work together to give the gift of music to as many children across the country as possible." Blake continues, "Music in schools is something I strongly support and believe in and I'm so glad they are partnering with Propeller to be part of our tour!" Blake Shelton 'Back To The Honkey Tonk Tour' 2023 Dates:February 16 - Pinnacle Bank Arena | Lincoln, NebraskaFebruary 17 - Denny Sanford Premier Center | Sioux Falls, South DakotaFebruary 18 - Xcel Energy Center | St. Paul, MinnesotaFebruary 23 - Greensboro Coliseum | Greensboro, North CarolinaFebruary 24 - Thompson-Boling Arena | Knoxville, TennesseeFebruary 25 - Legacy Arena at the BJCC | Birmingham, AlabamaMarch 2 - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FloridaMarch 3 - Amalie Arena, Tampa | FloridaMarch 4 - Amway Center, Orlando | FloridaMarch 9 - KFC Yum! Center | Louisville, KentuckyMarch 10 - Nationwide Arena | Columbus, OhioMarch 11 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, IndianaMarch 16 - Simmons Bank Arena | North Little Rock, ArkansasMarch 17 - Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, OklahomaMarch 18 - T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, MissouriMarch 23 - Heritage Bank Center | Cincinnati, OhioMarch 24 - PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PennsylvaniaMarch 25 - KeyBank Center | Buffalo, New York



