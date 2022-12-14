Alexis Ffrench Releases Festive EP 'Christmas'





Alexis Ffrench also launched Apple Music's very first classical radio show 'Classical Connections' this December, airing every Saturday after Elton John's 'Rocket Hour'. This Christmas Eve, Alexis Ffrench honorably performs on ITV's 'Royal Carols: Together Christmas' at Westminster Abbey, in front of the Queen New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Classical soul pioneer Alexis Ffrench is no stranger to festive traditions. With more than 25 million streams on his Christmas tracks alone and half a billion streams across his whole catalogue, the world renowned composer, producer and pianist continues to celebrate Yuletide with the release of festive six-track EP 'Christmas'. The magical EP, available on all streaming services from December 9, features a stunning arrangement of traditional Silent Night, a jingly interpretation of It's The Most Wonderful Time of The Year and cosy original single The Christmas Tree.Alexis' new body of work provides the perfect set up for a snug, magical and evergreen Christmas, where you can almost smell the cinnamon and feel the warmth of crackling fire through the music. In the spirit of togetherness and family traditions, the EP's lead single The Christmas Tree was co-written by Alexis and his youngest son Jobim. Encapsulating a sentiment of peace and glimmers of nostalgia, Alexis has created a sense of a warm, seasonal hug.Speaking about The Christmas Tree, Alexis Ffrench says: "I wrote this song with my son, Jobim, as we reflected on our shared memories and traditions based around the Christmas tree in our family home. We wanted to capture the enchanting silence that fills the night air every Christmas Eve, to evoke a sense of peace and tranquillity, and create a feeling that for just one short moment on this magical evening the whole world is still."Recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, 'Christmas' features six solo piano recordings of the traditional O Tannenbaum, Silent Night (composed by Franz Xaver Gruber), The First Noel (traditional), The Little Drummer Boy (composed by Katherine Kennicott Davis) and It's The Most Wonderful Time of The Year (composed by Edward Pola and George Wyle), alongside original composition The Christmas Tree (composed by Alexis Ffrench).Last month, fans caught a first glimpse of Alexis' holiday cheer with single Still Still Still, exclusively available on Apple Music, and Amazon Music's exclusive release of In The Bleak Midwinter.Alexis Ffrench also launched Apple Music's very first classical radio show 'Classical Connections' this December, airing every Saturday after Elton John's 'Rocket Hour'. This Christmas Eve, Alexis Ffrench honorably performs on ITV's 'Royal Carols: Together Christmas' at Westminster Abbey, in front of the Royal Family and in dedication on Her Majesty Elizabeth II.



