Angie Goeke On The Move!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-talented vocalist Angie Goeke (Gay-Kee) continues to reach Southern Texas audiences both in live performances as well as reaching global appeal on radio internationally with her "If I Were Honest" album. KPFT show host Tom Tranchilla (Songwriters Studio) shares, "It is a delight to have Angie in the studio as we always learn about how her songs came together and at the same time we are able to share them both domestically on terrestrial antenna but also digitally via the net." 
Additionally, December 10th found Angie on KOOP Radio Austin on the Rush Evan's Show plus she will be performing at two private house parties while in Austin as well. 
Back in Houston Angie is set to perform at Anderson Fair on the 8th plus the new trio "Runaway Revival" performed at Houston's top rated listening room The Mucky Duck.
Angie rounds out the month on Christmas Eve performing at Crossroad Church in Katy Texas. 
Finally, after hearing Angie's "Fly Baby Fly" song seventh grade art student Isabella Alcozer created her own music video which is now resident on You Tube. The video is both imaginative and touching.






