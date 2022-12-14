|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Merry Christmas! Presenting Al Staehely's Heart Of Texas (The Texas Christmas Song)
Hot Songs Around The World
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
248 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
350 entries in 26 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
174 entries in 11 charts
Calm Down
Rema
253 entries in 16 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
254 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
191 entries in 18 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
804 entries in 28 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1051 entries in 27 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
321 entries in 16 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
906 entries in 24 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
390 entries in 23 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
303 entries in 19 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
186 entries in 10 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
264 entries in 20 charts
Most read news of the week
Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum To Open New Exhibit, Dick Curless: Hard Traveling Man From Maine
Taylor Swift Shares 'All Too Well' Short Film Behind-The-Scenes Video With Sadie Sink & Dylan O'Brien
The Postal Service And Death Cab For Cutie Join Forces For Unprecedented 20th Anniversary Co-Headline Tour