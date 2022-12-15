Adam Lambert Signs With BMG, Announces New Album "High Drama"





In celebration of the upcoming release, Lambert has debuted the first track from High Drama, a powerful version of the



Executive produced by Lambert himself alongside production from the likes of Tommy English (Kacy Musgraves, Carly Rae Jepsen), Andrew Wells (Halsey, OneRepublic),



Lambert is no stranger to impressing crowds with his carefully curated transformation of other artist's songs, from the beginning of his career on American Idol, to his 2018 performance at the Kennedy Center Honors where Lambert reduced Cher to tears with his delicate ballad reading of her mega-hit 'Believe', to the role as current frontman of Queen.



Blowing away the audience and viewers alike on the eighth season of American Idol, Lambert went on to release his debut album For Your Entertainment, which included the international hit 'Whataya Want From Me', earning a Grammy nomination in the process. Following this success Lambert released a second album Trespassing, which became the first album to reach Number One in the US and Canada by an openly gay artist.



Lambert's highly anticipated third album The Original High, executive produced by Max



At the start of the 2022, Lambert joined the judging panel for the new ITV (UK) Saturday night entertainment show Starstruck alongside Beverley Knight, Sheridan Smith, Jason Manford and host Olly Murs. Following the huge success of the show, it was announced Lambert will return to the panel in 2023. 2022 also saw Lambert join New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated global superstar Adam Lambert has signed a new recording agreement with BMG and announced his upcoming new album, High Drama. The album of inspired covers is scheduled to be released February 24, 2023.In celebration of the upcoming release, Lambert has debuted the first track from High Drama, a powerful version of the Duran Duran hit 'Ordinary World', a song Lambert performed on the NBC's 2022 season finale of The Voice.Executive produced by Lambert himself alongside production from the likes of Tommy English (Kacy Musgraves, Carly Rae Jepsen), Andrew Wells (Halsey, OneRepublic), George Moore and Mark Crew, High Drama kickstarts the next chapter in Adam Lambert's solo career and showcases a journey through modern music. The diverse collection of songs span from classics such as Ann Peebles' 'I Can't Stand The Rain' and Bonnie Tyler's 'Holding Out For A Hero', to modern hits like Billie Eilish's 'Getting Older' which gets a glam-inspired transformation, and a rock-leaning rendition of Lana Del Rey's 'West Coast', each song showcasing Lambert's unmatched vocal talent.Lambert is no stranger to impressing crowds with his carefully curated transformation of other artist's songs, from the beginning of his career on American Idol, to his 2018 performance at the Kennedy Center Honors where Lambert reduced Cher to tears with his delicate ballad reading of her mega-hit 'Believe', to the role as current frontman of Queen.Blowing away the audience and viewers alike on the eighth season of American Idol, Lambert went on to release his debut album For Your Entertainment, which included the international hit 'Whataya Want From Me', earning a Grammy nomination in the process. Following this success Lambert released a second album Trespassing, which became the first album to reach Number One in the US and Canada by an openly gay artist.Lambert's highly anticipated third album The Original High, executive produced by Max Martin and Shellback, included the smash hit 'Ghost Town'. In between touring the world with Queen, Lambert has been exploring the world of film and television, with a cameo in the Academy Award-winning film Bohemian Rhapsody, as well as voicing character Emperor Maximus in the animated-live action hybrid movie Playmobil: The Movie, and voicing the role of the devil in Netflix animated series A Tale Of Grimm in 2021. In 2019, Lambert released the single 'Superpower' ahead of the highly anticipated Velvet: Side A EP, which charted Top 10 in the US and UK on release. At the beginning of 2020, Lambert launched the Feel Something Foundation, a non-profit organization in support of LGBTQ+ human rights.At the start of the 2022, Lambert joined the judging panel for the new ITV (UK) Saturday night entertainment show Starstruck alongside Beverley Knight, Sheridan Smith, Jason Manford and host Olly Murs. Following the huge success of the show, it was announced Lambert will return to the panel in 2023. 2022 also saw Lambert join Queen for a sold-out European tour including ten shows at London's The 02 Arena. Currently, Lambert is working on writing a musical, which will feature original songs from a stellar lineup of collaborators.



