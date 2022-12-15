Sean "Diddy" Combs & Partynextdoor Drop Single "Sex In The Porsche"





The visualizer, creative direction by Lauriann Gibson stars rapper and model Rubi Rose, is a powerful celebration of female empowerment - a beautiful sensual dance that is an intoxicating teaser to the single.



Sean "



In October, Diddy dropped a bundle featuring three variations of "Gotta Move On", which he co-produced with J-Louis, Teddy Walton, RNSOM, Slimwav and Roark Bailey. In addition to the original version of the song, the set includes the Queens Remix and the



The Queens Remix features Ashanti, Yung Miami and

The



Diddy's music career includes 11 #1 hit songs, 3 Grammy Awards, ASCAP¹s 'Songwriter of the Year¹ and he has produced hundreds of songs as well as performed with the biggest names in music. Diddy and his Bad Boy label have produce 27 platinum and 15 gold albums including 23 Platinum Singles, 28 Gold Singles, 3 #1 albums and 9 #1 singles. Over the past three-plus decades, Bad Boy has sold more than 400 million albums and their songs have over 3 billion streams.



Diddy kicked off the year hosting, executive producing, and performing at the Billboard



Diddy performed at the iHeartRadio



In June, Diddy was honored the legendary mogul and cultural pioneer with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at "BET Awards" 2022. The coveted award honors industry giants who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence. Earlier in the year Combs Hosted performance and executive produced the 2022 Billboard Awards,



Not only is Diddy one of the highest-selling artists in history, he is also one of the most accomplished music producers of all time. LOVE RECORDS represents Combs' triumphant return to R&B as an Executive Producer, Curator and A&R of his forthcoming album. Combs will continue his oversight on his successful Bad Boy Entertainment label.



He is a cultural icon, innovator and mogul. In addition to his catalog of hit records, Diddy has produced and creatively shaped the sound for superstars Mary J. Blige, The Notorious B.I.G., Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Boyz II Men, Britney Spears, Kanye West and many more.



Hailing from Mississauga, Canada, OVO Sound's PARTYNEXTDOOR is one of this generation's most important pop and R&B singers, songwriters and producers. His Jamaican roots inform much of his music and his influence can be heard across contemporary R&B, rap and pop genres today. In 2013, PARTYNEXTDOOR was the first artist signed to OVO Sound and released his seminal debut PARTYNEXTDOOR. 2014 saw the release of his second project PARTYNEXTDOOR TWO, which he followed with the PNDColours EP the same year. PND followed P2 with the PARTYNEXTDOOR 3 LP in 2016 to widespread critical acclaim. In 2017, PND earned a "Best R&B Song" GRAMMY Award nomination for the triple-platinum certified "Come and See Me" with Drake. Also known for his prolific output and songcraft, PND wrote Rihanna's 2016 smash "Work," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as well as DJ Khaled's 2017 hit "Wild Thoughts," featuring Rihanna, which peaked #2 on the Hot 100.



