Zona Music Festival Makes A Splash In Phoenix, AZ During Inaugural Event Weekend (12/3 & 12/4) Ft. Headliners Beach House, Bleachers, Portugal.The Man & Japanese Breakfast

In 2020, Chilton became a founding board member and Vice President of the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The inaugural ZONA MUSIC FESTIVAL held December 3-4 at Margaret T. Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix, AZ further solidified the city as an up-and-coming hub for live music with performances from over 50 national and local alternative, indie, rock and electronic acts throughout the weekend. The festival's mission to give back was further exemplified with a portion of ticket sales going to local nonprofit organizations Hance Park Conservatory and Roosevelt Row CDC, and a merch collaboration benefitting youth non-profit one n ten.Despite record breaking rainfall on Day 1 - the most rain ever recorded in Phoenix on December 3 since 1908 - ZONA MUSIC FESTIVAL went swimmingly with stand-out performances from Beach House, Japanese Breakfast and Bleachers, who called upon Bartees Strange to join them in the rain for a cover of Tegan and Sara's " Call It Off ", following the duo's cancellation due to COVID-19. The city's local music scene was represented across all stages, including when headliners Portugal. The Man tapped Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra's horn section to help them close out Sunday night. The Regrettes shouted from the stage "Phoenix! We are having so much fun and can't wait to come back to Arizona" while afternoon favorite Breakup Shoes recapped the weekend on Instagram stating "ZONA was a dream. That's gotta be my favorite set we've ever played."Attendees were able to experience Phoenix's thriving food and drink scene with themed pop-up bars from local favorites such as Gracie's Tax Bar, Lucky's and Cobra Arcade Bar, who brought pinball machines and vintage video games for concert goers to play in-between sets."As an inaugural Zona Fest attendee, and the councilwoman representing so many of the hyperlocal musicians, artists, and businesses involved, I couldn't be prouder of the concert-goer experience created to showcase what Phoenix is all about," said Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari. "Heavy rain and mud didn't discourage thousands from gathering to ultimately prove we are a vibrant, growing city where independent venues are thriving, talent is being discovered, and where people want to be. I can't wait for next year," she added.Psyko Steve Presents (PSP) was founded in 2000 by Stephen Chilton, who has always strived to develop new artists and work with acts before anyone else. Over the years, PSP has worked with artists such as Frank Turner, Weezer, Ghost, Mitski, Bleachers, Thrice, Future Islands, and Jimmy Eat World in addition to producing 8123 Fest-an artist-curated festival by The Maine taking place bi-annually in downtown Phoenix-ALT AZ 93.3's Ugly Sweater Party and Save Our Stages Fest. Chilton also founded the popular Phoenix indie/rock venue The Rebel Lounge in 2015. In 2019, Psyko Steve Presents was named "Best Promoter" by Phoenix New Times.In 2020, Chilton became a founding board member and Vice President of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), successfully lobbying Congress to pass the Save Our Stages Act, providing a crucial lifeline for venues and promoters nationwide.



