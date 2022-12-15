Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 15/12/2022

Jacquees Taps Summer Walker & 6LACK For Brand New Song 'Tell Me It's Over'

Jacquees Taps Summer Walker & 6LACK For Brand New Song 'Tell Me It's Over'

Hot Songs Around The World

Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
248 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
350 entries in 26 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
174 entries in 11 charts
Calm Down
Rema
253 entries in 16 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
254 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
191 entries in 18 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
804 entries in 28 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1051 entries in 27 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
321 entries in 16 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
906 entries in 24 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
390 entries in 23 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
303 entries in 19 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
186 entries in 10 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
264 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the heels of his eagerly awaited album release, Sincerely For You, R&B superstar and multi-platinum singer Jacquees unveils his anticipation-setter new single "Tell Me It's Over" featuring 6LACK and Summer Walker.

Released via Cash Money Records, Jacquees' latest music offering sweeps in a magnetic force of feel-good R&B Soul as the trifecta Atlantan artists display a riveting performance meshed intoxicatingly.

Produced by ForteBowie (Chris Brown, SYD), the sleek R&B anthem "Tell Me It's Over" enthralls listeners to Jacquees' soon-to-be-released third studio album, Sincerely For You, out everywhere on December 16.

Sincerely For You stands as the hotly anticipated follow-up to Jacquees' acclaimed 2019 sophomore album, King of R&B, which yielded the gold-selling single "Your Peace" featuring Lil Baby in addition to praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pitchfork and more.

A thirteen-year grind ushered Jacquees into the forefront of modern R&B with multiple platinum records, billions of streams, and sold-out shows everywhere. Behind all of those flashy vocal runs and silky bedroom jams, you'll find the same humble music-obsessed vocalist who first picked up a microphone at 9-years-old in his hometown of Decatur, GA.
He's come a long way too.

After the success of his independent 19 EP in 2014, he inked a deal with Cash Money Records and cultivated a signature style steeped in throwback soul with the right amount of 21st century sizzle. His 2018 full-length debut 4275 scored a gold certification from the RIAA and boasted the double-platinum "B.E.D." and platinum "At The Club" featuring Dej Loaf.

A year later in 2019, he returned with King of R&B, which yielded the gold-selling "Your Peace" featuring Lil Baby. Not to mention, he teamed up with Cash Money Records Co-Founder and iconic rapper Birdman for the collaborative Lost At Sea [2016] and Lost At Sea 2 [2018]. He also closed out 2019 with the Christmas in Decatur EP.
Now, he's turning the page on the next chapter of his career.
"It's a new chapter, for sure," he affirms. "I'm rebranding by getting back to how I started. I'm having fun again. Of course, it's still a job, but I'm having a really good time. I took a break from everything for a minute and I'm stepping out now."'






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0102949 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012538433074951 secs