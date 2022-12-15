



Presenters and special appearances include New York, NY (Top40 Charts) HOMEWARD BOUND: A GRAMMY SALUTE TO THE SONGS OF Paul Simon premieres Wednesday, Dec. 21 (9 p.m. - 11 p.m., ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.The two-hour special tribute features a star-studded performer lineup of GRAMMY-winning artists, past nominees and iconic voices including Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Eric Church, Rhiannon Giddens, Susanna Hoffs, Jonas Brothers, Angélique Kidjo, Ledisi, Little Big Town, Dave Matthews, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter, Sting, Take 6, Irma Thomas, Shaggy and Jimmy Cliff, Trombone Shorty, and Stevie Wonder, who will all pay homage to Simon's legendary career.Presenters and special appearances include Sofia Carson, Herbie Hancock, Woody Harrelson, Dustin Hoffman, Elton John, Folake Olowofoyeku, and Oprah Winfrey.



