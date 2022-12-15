Rayland Baxter Announces 2023 Spring Tour





If I Were A Butterfly is the fourth studio album from Rayland Baxter. The album examines loss and existential ruminations on happiness and freedom and was completed in the wake of his father, the legendary Bucky Baxter's (Bob Dylan's longtime pedal steel player and member of Steve Earle's Dukes) passing.



His late father appears on the album along with a host of collaborators including Shakey Graves, Zac Cockrell of

"Baxter's search for magic in the mundane continues as does his childlike wonderment," says Brooklyn Vegan on the 10 tracks that craft If I Were A Butterfly. No Depression adds, "This kind of surrender to the creative process of making a new record is what keeps fans of the quirky Baxter on their toes, and it's what makes this latest set of songs buzz with possibility."



It's this ingenuity and songcraft that makes If I Were A Butterfly Baxter's most fully evolved and wisest body of work to date, but it also bears the sonic freedom of someone who's got nothing left to lose. The album's single "Rubberband Man," was the #1 most added single at non-comm the week of the album's release and continues to chart upwards on Americana Radio, currently holding at #18.



TOUR DATES:

3/21- Aspen, CO -

3/22 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

3/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room

3/25 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival

3/27 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile Showroom

3/29 - San Francisco, CA - Great American

3/31 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's

4/01 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

4/03 - San Diego, CA -

4/04 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

4/05 -

4/07 - Forth Worth, TX - Tulips

4/08 - Austin, TX - 3TEN ACL Live New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rayland Baxter announces his Spring Tour in celebration of his recently released and highly received album, If I Were A Butterfly, released on ATO Records. His tour will kick off with a show in Aspen, Colorado on 3/21 and will include stops in Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and a final show in Austin, TX on 4/8. Full tour dates listed below.If I Were A Butterfly is the fourth studio album from Rayland Baxter. The album examines loss and existential ruminations on happiness and freedom and was completed in the wake of his father, the legendary Bucky Baxter's (Bob Dylan's longtime pedal steel player and member of Steve Earle's Dukes) passing.His late father appears on the album along with a host of collaborators including Shakey Graves, Zac Cockrell of Alabama Shakes, members of Cage the Elephant, Lennon Stella, Morning Teleportation's Travis Goodwin, and legendary Motown drummer Miss Bobbye Hall, among many others."Baxter's search for magic in the mundane continues as does his childlike wonderment," says Brooklyn Vegan on the 10 tracks that craft If I Were A Butterfly. No Depression adds, "This kind of surrender to the creative process of making a new record is what keeps fans of the quirky Baxter on their toes, and it's what makes this latest set of songs buzz with possibility."It's this ingenuity and songcraft that makes If I Were A Butterfly Baxter's most fully evolved and wisest body of work to date, but it also bears the sonic freedom of someone who's got nothing left to lose. The album's single "Rubberband Man," was the #1 most added single at non-comm the week of the album's release and continues to chart upwards on Americana Radio, currently holding at #18.TOUR DATES:3/21- Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen3/22 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre3/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room3/25 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival3/27 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile Showroom3/29 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall3/31 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's4/01 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour4/03 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up Solano Beach4/04 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom4/05 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery4/07 - Forth Worth, TX - Tulips4/08 - Austin, TX - 3TEN ACL Live



