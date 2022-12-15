Lily Rose Joins Shania Twain For 2023 'Queen Of Me' Tour



With her focus firmly on integrity, Rose's bold mix of personal lyricism and distinctive language meets the hooky sonics of a post-genre fanbase, as pure-Country confessions merge with Hip-Hop beats and R&B flow - plus representation where there was none before. All told, it gives new credence to her "groundbreaking" label. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Groundbreaking Country artist Lily Rose announced that she will join Shania Twain on her 2023 Queen of Me Tour for 11 stops across the U.S., beginning on Oct. 12 in San Antonio, Texas. The Country music icon announced the third extension of the tour just last week, adding 19 new dates in the fall. Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 16."I've never seen my team so excited about anything than when they were telling me I'm going on tour with the queen, Shania, herself," shares Rose. "Touring is my favorite part of this job, and getting to go out with one of the most iconic women in music is absolutely insane. We are going to put together an incredible show for her fans and I cannot wait to see her set every single night."After releasing her "edgy mid-tempo" (CMT) track " Truth Is " last week, the tour announcement closes out an overwhelming year for Rose. With a "polished pop-Country sound and unvarnished lyrical vulnerability," (Billboard) the artist kicked off 2022 with a monumental win at the GLAAD Awards, making history as the first Country singer to be recognized for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist.Rose also received an ACM nomination for Best New Female Artist and was on the road for 90+ dates with Country favorites such as Sam Hunt, Chris Lane and Dylan Scott. For dates and more information, visit her website here and keep up with her on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.​​Words like "groundbreaking" and "trailblazing" are often overused. But for Big Loud Records / Back Blocks Music and Republic Records Country star Lily Rose, they may actually be an understatement.The modern expression of Country's most treasured ideal - pure, unflinching honesty - her debut hit "Villain" has revealed Rose as a talent both 100-percent unique and utterly relatable, with a fresh perspective and forward-looking sound. A Georgia native whose inspirations range from Bruce Springsteen to Keith Urban and Katy Perry, Rose broke out in 2020 with the viral smash, "Villain."Both vulnerable and defiant with a boundary pushing Country-meets-R&B sound, the track hit Number One on the iTunes all-genre chart and SiriusXM's The Highway Hot 30 Weekend Countdown, leading to her new, ten-song project, STRONGER THAN I AM. In 2022, Rose was nominated for ACM Best New Female Artist and recognized for Outstanding Breakthrough Artist at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.With her focus firmly on integrity, Rose's bold mix of personal lyricism and distinctive language meets the hooky sonics of a post-genre fanbase, as pure-Country confessions merge with Hip-Hop beats and R&B flow - plus representation where there was none before. All told, it gives new credence to her "groundbreaking" label.



