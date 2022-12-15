Debacle Releases Latest Single "Alright"





"We really want to convey a message of positivity and self-love since they are the cornerstones of a positive mental mindset. This is something that is really important to all of us and we just want to share this message with the world."

Released on December 9th, " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jumping from a pop-funk song to a guitar-heavy rock song seems virtually unheard of for most artists but Debacle is not like most artists. " Alright " marks Debacle's second and final single before the release of their full-length self-titled album in early 2023. Following the success of their previous single, "Flashing Lights," Debacle returns with another single that highlights the group's dynamic range as artists.Starting off with a lone guitar, " Alright " soon transforms into a catchy game of hot potato between memorable vocal melodies and shredding guitar solos. This back and forth only lasts for the verses before a surf rock-inspired chorus takes center stage, resulting in a clashing of genres and styles that continue to define Debacle's unique sound. Throughout the entirety of this anthemic hit, Debacle's signature powerhouse rhythm section keeps listeners bopping along through style changes and even a little surprise near the end of the songDespite " Alright " just sounding like a catchy pop rock song, the lyrics actually encourage listeners to embrace their own destinies and not worry about how others perceive you. As heard in the lyrics of both " Alright " and "Flashing Lights," Debacle wants listeners to be uplifted and feel good about themselves."We really want to convey a message of positivity and self-love since they are the cornerstones of a positive mental mindset. This is something that is really important to all of us and we just want to share this message with the world."Although Debacle took a break from recording while in college until their return with "Flashing Lights," they never stopped performing and creating together, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since their debut performance when they were teenagers, Debacle quickly garnered a formidable reputation. After the release of their debut EP One 7-8, which was their former band name, Debacle saw themselves selling out historic venues including The Stone Pony and Rockwood Music Hall and having their music played on radio stations around the world, all while still in high school. Now, with most of the band out of college and an album on the way, they are fully committed to making music again!Released on December 9th, " Alright " serves as the last single being released before Debacle's upcoming self-titled album drops in early 2023. Each track on the album takes inspiration from different artists and covers multiple genres while maintaining that distinct Debacle energy. The band recorded, produced, and engineered all of the album's tracks in their childhood homes and they can't wait for you to hear what they have in store next!



