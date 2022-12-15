Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 15/12/2022

Thunder Jackson Releases 'God In Oklahoma' Live Performance Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) THUNDER JACKSON's rapid musical ascension continues with the release of the video for his current hit single, "God in Oklahoma." Directed by Pete Winfield, the intimate, yet beautifully cinematic clip is a soulful live performance of the song, captured in Jackson's Oklahoma City studio. 

The single is the latest offering from Jackson's acclaimed EP, Take Me Back, which has garnered over 500k global streams to date. "God in Oklahoma" was written when the artist returned to his hometown of Oklahoma City after a period of living the big-city life of Los Angeles. "I learned a lot during my time in L.A.," Jackson says. "It's a great city, but there is nothing like experiencing the warmth and support of people who love and accept you no matter what. It has inspired me to make music that I feel more deeply connected to than I ever have before. I am so proud and lucky to be a guy from Oklahoma, and I hope this song reflects that." 

Video Directed by: Pete Lawrie Winfield 
DP: Zack Missioreck 

THE BAND:
Thunder Jackson - Lead vocal, piano 
Garrison Brown - Guitar 
Daniel "Money" Mudliar - Bass 
Josiah Zumwalt - Drums 
Myra Beasley - Backing Vocal 

Thunder Jackson was born Kyle Bradley in Oklahoma City, OK. The son of an Elvis Presley impersonator, Bradley honed his craft performing songs in hometown bars and clubs, before moving to Los Angeles where he busked around the streets of Venice and Santa Monica. In a chance meeting, Bradley was introduced to artist/producer Pete Lawrie Winfield of Until the Ribbon Breaks. There was instant chemistry, leading to the recording of his first album.






