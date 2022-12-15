Jaytime Releases Captivating Chartbuster "In The Mood" On December 16, 2022





Website: https://Jaytimeofficial.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It's time to get " In The Mood " with a siren of a song that promises to soar over the crossover scene when it becomes available to stream on major music platforms on December 16th.Jaytime occupies a unique musical space and has established himself as a pre-eminent performer exhibiting an impressive range. His rich culture is fully displayed as he blends sounds from his African roots. With his unique flex, flow, and lyrics, he is a quintessential artist rooted in the realms of royalty but whose sound is layered with thumping influences, including Afropop, r&b, and pop. A genre-defying artist that electrically innovates while crafting a sonic soundscape that taps listeners' imagination, his vocal aesthetics conveys a musical glamour that solidifies him as a vital virtuoso."In The Mood," the first track off Jaytime's innovative EP, is scheduled for release on Friday, December 16th, 2022, followed by his major EP drop on Thursday, January 26th, 2023. Line up to be the first to listen to both here https://Jaytimeofficial.comAdd JayTime new music to your playlist via this pre-save link Azuri.lnk.to/InTheMoodHis genre-blending writing style and melodic flows make his music unpredictable, unique, and enjoyable to the ear. The track exponentially reveals the life of an affluent socialite ready to party. It's jam-packed with an attitudinal aesthetic that grooves around gyration. With a certifiable parity, its fantastic flow flexes and finesses, pulsing listeners to well passed the point of addiction."In the Mood" is an afro-dance hall pop produced by superstarMagic Stick permutates and stirs the hearts of its listenerswith heavy flows of life and sensations embedded in thelyrics. The frenzy wrapped around the ambiance is nothing butmusical bliss.*MUSIC IS THE MEDIATOR BETWEEN THE SPIRITUAL AND THE SENSUAL PART OF LIFE... JAYTIME IS THE FRENETIC ARTISTE THAT REGULATES BOTH REALMS*Jaytime is an appealing Nigerian musician and veteran fashion couture (designer). He started life in the fashion sphere, and having discovered his path in music; there came a paradigm shift in the music space. He started chronologically as a rapper, instrumentalist, a fashionable chorister. With these power-packed features, his path became lucid and properly conceptualized. 'Jaytime' stands as a voice for the youth. You can tell from his selective dress sense to his many eccentric hairdos. Which seemingly paints a picture of musical aesthetics. He started by producing his song "Come to Me," which was produced by Jaytime with over 1 million streams on YouTube. It was indeed a laudable adventure. In the bid to avoid the monotonous trend, he decided to incorporate the services of executive producers who fathomed his vision and style of music. Award-winning afrobeat producers like Magic Stick, Duktor Sett, Vitek, Soundz & Damie pounced on it to deliver this masterpiece with a resounding touch of expertise and peculiarity.LABEL: Josh & Kelly Entertainment Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sweetvibeso... Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/JayTimeofficial Twitter:https://twitter.com/JayTimeofficialTiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/JaytimeofficialWebsite: https://Jaytimeofficial.com



