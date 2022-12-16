Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 16/12/2022

The Trouble Notes Drop Video In Form Of Fantastical Folk-Pop Ode "Never Dream Alone"

Hot Songs Around The World

Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
144 entries in 23 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
176 entries in 11 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
259 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
363 entries in 26 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
192 entries in 18 charts
Calm Down
Rema
257 entries in 16 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
259 entries in 18 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
809 entries in 28 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1065 entries in 27 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
323 entries in 16 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
917 entries in 24 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
396 entries in 23 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
313 entries in 19 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
191 entries in 10 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sitting between traditional folk, modern classical, and tribal dance music, The Trouble Notes have released their new fantasy-tinged folk-pop anthem "Never Dream Alone".
Written for and filmed at the 2022 Summer edition of Elfia, Europe's largest outdoor Cosplay festival, the video showcases the energy of the song with vibrant visuals and eclectic costumes - inspiring listeners to embrace their dreams and imagination

A call to embrace the fantastic, wonderful and weird, "Never Dream Alone" showcases the band's quintessential classical-cross-over style, holding elements of an epic film score within the structure of a modern Folk Pop song. The fantasy-tinged violin melodies and string arrangements are a nod to the epic scores of the genre, while the operatic vocals of Carola Zerega and Bennet Cerven carry the message of unity in diversity. On full display is the energetic rhythms of the mind-blowing percussionist Oliver Maguire, whose unique hand drumming techniques elevates the listener to new heights. 

Florian Eisenschmidt's rock inspired riffs on guitar are the backbone on which pianist Frederic Dubois creates the harmonic soundscapes that shape "Never Dream Alone" and bring the listener into a fairytale realm with unity at its core. "'Never Dream Alone' is an epic ode to the dreamer," says Bennet Cerven, Violinist for The Trouble Notes. "It was an easy song for us to write because we have always identified ourselves as such. We wanted to create a piece of music that captures the fantastic spirit of our favorite films and stories while being inclusive and easy to sing along to!" Overall, this track will take you on an auditory journey through realms unknown - so be sure not to miss it! 
Never Dream Alone is out now.
The new studio album Liberty Awaits is out May 2023.
www.thetroublenotes.com 
twitter.com/thetroublenotes
www.instagram.com/thetroublenotes/ 
www.facebook.com/TheTroubleNotes






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0107341 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012781620025635 secs