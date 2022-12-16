Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 16/12/2022

The Rolling Stones And Kiswe Announce Immersive Virtual Concert Event Celebrating Release Of GRRR Live!, A Star-Studded Concert From The Band's 50th Anniversary Tour

The Rolling Stones And Kiswe Announce Immersive Virtual Concert Event Celebrating Release Of GRRR Live!, A Star-Studded Concert From The Band's 50th Anniversary Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Rolling Stones today announced a new online concert event celebrating the release of GRRR Live!. The concert will take place February 2 at 8PM GMT / 8PM Eastern / 8PM Pacific / 8PM AWST (February 3).

Recorded on the band's 50 & Counting Tour, the GRRR Live! concert featured guest appearances by The Black Keys (Who Do You Love?), Gary Clark Jr & John Mayer (Going Down), Lady Gaga (Gimme Shelter), Mick Taylor (Midnight Rambler) and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen (Tumbling Dice), and proved to be one of the most memorable shows in the band's history. It has not been available to fans since it originally aired on pay-per-view in 2012.

The GRRR Live! experience will bring this history-making concert to fans around the world on RollingStonesNewark.com via interactive video company Kiswe's global live streaming technology. The concert features some of the greatest songs of all time including It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It), Honky Tonk Women, Start Me Up, Gimme Shelter, Sympathy For The Devil and (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction. Unlike viewing performances on other platforms, Kiswe Live allows the fans to be part of the experience. Fans from all over the world will be able to upload short video selfies of themselves to celebrate the band, the performances, see themselves on the screen and be seen by others across the globe, alongside the performance. Tickets are on sale December 15 at RollingStonesNewark.com.

Kiswe is the interactive video company that transforms live streamed events into immersive and socially connected experiences, reliably, at scale. With its award-winning cloud video technology, Kiswe has delivered the world's largest digital pay-per-view events and serves the top sports, media, and entertainment companies with its production, content distribution, fan engagement, and audience data solutions. Kiswe is headquartered in New Jersey, USA and has offices in New York, Seoul and Hasselt. Learn more at https://www.kiswe.com.

Mercury Studios is a multi-faceted content studio established to develop, produce, globally distribute and invest in innovative, music-rooted storytelling across a range of media including film, television, podcasting, publishing and live-streamed performance. Taking its name from the iconic Mercury Records label, Mercury Studios is powered by Universal Music Group and creates an open space for experimentation to unleash and amplify both emerging and established artists. With offices in London and Los Angeles, Mercury Studios harnesses its established relationships with best-in-class talent from music and film, seamlessly bridging the two worlds to create a completely distinctive community of trailblazers driven by original IP, innovation and collaboration.






