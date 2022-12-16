Coi Leray Has Another Viral Hit On Her Hands With "Players"



As an early adopter of teasing music via TikTok, Coi Leray has been praised for her mastery of the platform. With her new song "Players," she shared a preview on TikTok, and it instantly attracted over 5 million views. Once the audio was officially released it blasted off like a rocket with over 3 million cumulative streams in two weeks and popular remixes. Most notably DJ Smallz 732 created a Jersey Club Remix that received over 250 million views and nearly 400 thousand video creates on TikTok.



The original song features a sample of "The Message" by Grandmaster Flash & Furious Five. Coi Leray rips through one bold and braggadocious bar after another, exuding confidence and charisma. It pops off with the instantly unshakable hook as she proves, "'Cause girls is players too." Upon release, it received critical acclaim from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, E! News, Essence, XXL and more. It simultaneously jumped to the top of numerous popular playlists on streaming platforms including #OnRepeat on Apple



"Players" lands in the wake of "Fly Sh!t," which has already raked in over 9 million cumulative streams. Right out of the gate, Our Generation Music noted, "At this point, it feels like every track Leray previews seems to immediately blow up across social media. If she keeps pumping out addictive tracks like 'Fly Sh!t,' her fan base is bound to grow as she does as an artist." Meanwhile, Rap Radar summed the track up best, "It's going down."







Adding model to her resume, Coi Leray has stepped into the forefront as an editorial powerhouse. i-D Magazine put their lens on the photogenic star for the The Royalty Issue of the Winter Magazine and stated, "she's ready to make an indelible mark on the culture and become a household name." Elsewhere V Magazine included her in their Winter issue in an interview with the legendary Angie Martinez titled, "Caught up in the rapture of Coi Leray."



This year, Coi has come into her own as one of the most exciting live performers of her era. She recently ignited the stages at Houston Pride, WOO HAH! X Rolling Loud, Longitude Festival, and Rolling Loud Portugal, to name a few. She was recently announced on the lineup for Rolling Loud California taking over Inglewood in March 2023.



Coi Leray recently released her highly anticipated debut album, TRENDSETTER which received critical acclaim.



Coi Leray Highlights:

"Big PURR(Prrdd)" ft. Pooh Shiesty RIAA gold-certified

"TWINNEM" 6+ million video creates + 19 billion views + 100 million global streams.

"Blick Blick" with Nicki Minaj peaked #1 on Apple iTunes in 16 countries

"Blick Blick" with Nicki Minaj debuted #1 on Billboard's

"Blick Blick" with Nicki Minaj debuted on Top 10 TikTok US Top Tracks chart

"Blick Blick" with Nicki Minaj is Coi's second Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 Hit and Highest Debuting Career Single

TRENDSETTER is the biggest first week for a debut album by a female Hip-Hop artist in the U.S. this year

Approaching 3 BILLION global streams and counting

XXL's highly coveted 2021 Freshman Class cover

2021 Late-night television debut on NBC's The

Nominated for "Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist" 2021 American

Nominated for "Best Female Hip-Hop Artist" & "Best New Artist" 2021 BET Awards

Nominated for "Female Rapper of the Year" & "Best New Artist of the Year" 2022 XXL Awards

Nominated for "Best New Hip-Hop Artist of the Year" & "TikTok Bop of the Year"2022 iHeartRadio

Rolling Stone's "Breakthrough 25," Billboard's "Emerging Artists," iHeartRadio's "On The Verge," and YouTube's "Artist On The Rise"

Face of SKIMS "Cozy Collection" by Kim Kardashian West.

