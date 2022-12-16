Avatar: The Way Of Water Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Featuring Original Song "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)"





He also has major 3D music installations currently on exhibit around the world. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hollywood Records/ Universal Music is excited to announce the release of Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) now available on all streaming platforms. Featuring music by GRAMMY Award-winning composer Simon Franglen, the 22-track soundtrack also exclusively includes the original song "Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" written and performed by The Weeknd, and produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Simon Franglen. Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will also be available on vinyl in early 2023.Additionally, Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Score) will release Tuesday, December 20th and will include 11 additional score cues from the film not available on the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.Franglen, who worked with composer James Horner on the original Avatar film, picked up where Horner left off following his tragic death in 2015, spending a large portion of the last three years composing the three-hour score to Avatar: The Way of Water, traveling to New Zealand to collaborate with James Cameron. Franglen was also responsible for the production and further composition of the music throughout "Pandora-The World of Avatar," which opened at Walt Disney World in Florida in May 2017 and is working on the next Avatar sequel to be released in 2024.Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklisting:Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength) - Performed by The WeekndInto The WaterHappiness Is SimpleA New StarConverging PathsRescue and LossFamily is Our FortressHometreeThe Way of WaterPayakanMighty EywaFriendsCove of The AncestorsThe Tulkun ReturnThe HuntNa'vi AttackEclipseBad Parents Knife FightFrom Darkness to LightThe Spirit TreeThe Songcord - Performed by Zoë SaldanaAvatar: The Way of Water (Original Score) Tracklisting - RELEASES DECEMBER 20:HometreeSongcord OpeningHappiness Is SimpleA New Star Train AttackMasks OffConverging PathsRescue and LossFamily Is Our FortressSanctuaryInto the WaterTraining MontageThe Way of WaterWhere the Men HuntPayakanMighty EywaFriendsCove of the AncestorsThe Tulkun ReturnThe HuntKids in PerilNa'vi AttackA Farewell to ArmEclipseBad Parents Knife FightWorld Upside DownFrom Darkness to LightFamilySongcord ChapterThe Spirit TreeThe Songcord - Performed by Zoë SaldanaSet more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron, "Avatar: The Way of Water" stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Rabisi and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. The film's producers are James Cameron and Jon Landau, with David Valdes and Richard Baneham serving as executive producers. "Avatar: The Way of Water" will open in theatres on December 16. Simon Franglen traverses the world of film, classical and contemporary music and other visual mediums. The award-winning composer and music producer has spent a large portion of the last three years composing the three-hour score to "Avatar: The Way of Water," traveling to New Zealand to collaborate with James Cameron. He also composed the score to Jean-Jacques Annaud's 2022 film, "Nôtre-Dame on Fire," the dramatic re-enactment of the saving of the cathedral. Upcoming work includes the next " Avatar " sequel to be released in 2024, a multi-year immersive and installation project in the U.S and a new orchestral work to follow up his 2019 90-minute oratorio "The Birth of Skies and Earth," which featured 176 musicians and singers.Franglen has received tremendous accolades and recognition for his work. He recently won the International Film Music Critics Award for Best Drama Score (2021) for "The Curse of Turandot." His credits include four of the top grossing films of all time and six of the top selling albums. His other achievements include being nominated for a Golden Globe for his work on " Avatar " and being awarded the Record of the Year Grammy® as a producer on "My Heart Will Go On," sung by Celine Dion for the film "Titanic."Franglen's many music contributions include being a top line session musician and record producer in Los Angeles for several years, with dozens of multi-platinum albums and singles with artists including Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, Quincy Jones and Celine Dion. He created the gritty electronica for Howard Shore's score to David Fincher's "Se7en" and David Cronenberg's "Crash," produced the vocals for " Moulin Rouge " and programmed for the " Bodyguard " soundtrack. He is well-known for his long-time collaboration with James Horner as arranger and score producer on films such as "Avatar," "The Amazing Spider- man," " Titanic " and others.He also has major 3D music installations currently on exhibit around the world. Pink Floyd commissioned him to produce 3D audio mixes for "Their Mortal Remains," which premiered at the Victoria & Albert Museum, London before touring worldwide. Shanghai Tower commissioned him to compose a permanent installation for "the highest art space in the world," which required recording four interlocking 60-piece orchestras to give a true 3D experience within an array of 240 loudspeakers, 2,000 feet up on the 126th floor.



