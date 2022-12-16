Jim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz Of Anderson Audio NY Unveil Grammy-Nominated Recording Picturing The Invisible: Focus 1 In High Definition





﻿Funding for Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1 was made possible by the NYC Women's Fund for Media, Music, & Theatre by the City of New York's Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment in association with the NY Foundation for the Arts. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Husband-wife production/engineering duo, Jim Anderson and Ulrike Schwarz of Anderson Audio New York, recently unveiled their latest recording with GRAMMY-Award winning soprano saxophonist and composer Jane Ira Bloom, Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1. The 8-song collection, nominated for Best Immersive Audio Album at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, was recorded completely over the internet in Ultra High Resolution (384kHz/32bit). The flawless, three-dimensional recording, named "an audiophile's dream" by Stereophile, was mixed by Jim Anderson, co-produced by Ulrike Schwarz and Bloom, and mastered by Schwarz and Morten Lindberg. Supported by the New York City Women's Fund for Media, Music, and Theatre, Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1 represents the intersection of audio science and improvisational art in an all-encompassing, "state of the art" (Absolute Sound)musical experience.On Tuesday, December 20th in New York City, Anderson Audio NY will be hosting an intimate playback session at the Dolby Screening Room (1350 Ave of the Americas)in celebration of the GRAMMY nomination for Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1. The event will take place in the Dolby 24 Screening Room from 4-5pm ET. Space is very limited. RSVP to Taylor Perry (tperry@shorefire.com) to secure your spot.With more than 30 GRAMMY-nominated recordings and a host of international awards and honors between their storied resumes, Jim Anderson and Ulrike Schwarz of Anderson Audio NY stand as two of the most revered and cutting edge figures in the world of acoustic audio engineering and production. Since their marriage in 2015, Schwarz and Anderson's pristine, high definition stereo and surround sound recordings have been fixtures at the Grammy Awards and on critics' Best Of lists. While Schwarz often acts as producer and Anderson as engineer, the pair regularly reverse roles depending on the project at hand, and their versatility across genres and settings has proven unparalleled. In just the last few years alone, the two have garnered Grammy nominations with their recordings of contemporary Norwegian composer Gisle Kverndokk and American jazz stalwart Patricia Barber; captured the score for Shaka King's critically acclaimed film Judas and the Black Messiah; collaborated with artists as diverse as Chinese vocalist Min Xiao-Fen and Pomplamoose singer/songwriter Nataly Dawn; and recorded Afro-Cuban pianist Gonzalo Rubalcaba's Grammy-winning collection Skyline, which took home the award for Best Jazz Instrumental Album in 2022.﻿Funding for Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1 was made possible by the NYC Women's Fund for Media, Music, & Theatre by the City of New York's Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment in association with the NY Foundation for the Arts.



