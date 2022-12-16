Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 16/12/2022

Cyndi Lauper Performs "True Colors" At The White House To Commemorate The Signing Of The Respect For Marriage Act

Cyndi Lauper Performs "True Colors" At The White House To Commemorate The Signing Of The Respect For Marriage Act

Hot Songs Around The World

Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
248 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
350 entries in 26 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
174 entries in 11 charts
Calm Down
Rema
253 entries in 16 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
254 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
191 entries in 18 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
804 entries in 28 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1051 entries in 27 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
321 entries in 16 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
906 entries in 24 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
390 entries in 23 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
303 entries in 19 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
186 entries in 10 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
264 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY, Emmy and Tony Award-winning artist and tireless LGBTQ+ and women's rights advocate Cyndi Lauper performed at The White House this afternoon to commemorate the signing of the Respect For Marriage Act. The Respect For Marriage Act will recognize any marriage between two individuals that is valid under state law regardless of their gender or race. Lauper performed "True Colors," a song from her sophomore album that has been embraced for the past three decades as an anthem of liberation in the LGBTQ+ community across the globe. The event also featured performances from Sam Smith and the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington D.C., before remarks from The President, Vice President, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer.  

"Today is about families. LGBTQ and interracial couples can go to sleep tonight knowing that their families are safe and sound," said Cyndi Lauper. "I am honored to help celebrate the generations of activists who bravely fought to make sure that love wins in the end. Thank you to President Biden, Vice President Harris, Speaker Pelosi and the Senators and Representatives in Congress for your leadership and putting aside partisan divides to ensure this fundamental right. Now, Americans can love who they love."

Lauper has previously visited The White House to attend the signing of The Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act in 2009, and in 2015 spoke there on the issue of LGBTQ+ youth homelessness after testifying before a Senate Committee hearing on the issue.  

Lauper has been fighting for the underdog - especially the LGBTQ+ community, women, and people living with HIV/AIDS - for decades. She co-founded True Colors United in 2008 to bring an end to homelessness amongst LGBTQ+ youth, who make up to 40 percent of the 4.2 million youth who experience homelessness each year in the U.S. Over the past 14 years, the nonprofit organization has had an indelible impact on ending youth homelessness in America and has worked with countless other organizations focused on equality, including the Human Rights Campaign and Planned Parenthood. In October of 2022 she established her Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights Fund at the Tides Foundation to support organizations that advance women's rights and health. The first year's grants will primarily be given to organizations that are ensuring access to abortion and reproductive health services. 






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0106330 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012757778167725 secs