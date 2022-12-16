Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 16/12/2022

Drakulas Release Video Of 'Shame' From Drunk Dial Records 7'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Drunk Dial Records recently released a new 7" from Austin TX's Drakulas. Now the band is back with a new video for the track "Shame".
For those who don't know, here's how Drunk Dial Records operates: they invite artists they adore into a recording studio to write and record an original song and cover a classic tune in one session. But there's a catch! The artist or band in question must compose and perform these songs while inebriated. The recordings are then released as a 7" vinyl single.

The latest 7" has Austin TX band, Drakulas, doing the original "Shame" backed with a cover of Jim Carroll's "Three Sisters." A sonic marriage of proto-punk, garage, 1980's synth and new wave with lyrical content to match, Drakulas are a concept band donning black turtlenecks & medallions who exist in a fictionalized, late-'70s metropolis soundtracked by drugs, pornography, video games, nightclubs, art movements and a little bit of a occult esoterica to spare.

Formed by Mike Wiebe and Rob Marchant of the Riverboat Gamblers and Zach Blair of Rise Against as a fully formed art project to explore new, dark avenues and be set apart from other projects, the band quickly went from a diversion to a full-time endeavor by touring, making videos and cultivating acolytes around the globe.






