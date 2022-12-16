Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies and TV 16/12/2022

STARZ Developing Series With Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson

STARZ Developing Series With Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson

Hot Songs Around The World

Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
144 entries in 23 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
176 entries in 11 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
259 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
363 entries in 26 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
192 entries in 18 charts
Calm Down
Rema
257 entries in 16 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
259 entries in 18 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
809 entries in 28 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1065 entries in 27 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
323 entries in 16 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
917 entries in 24 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
396 entries in 23 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
313 entries in 19 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
191 entries in 10 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) STARZ announced today it is in development on "Fightland" executive produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson ("Power" Universe, "For Life"). The scripted drama series is set within the high stakes, cash rich, dangerous world of British boxing.

Acclaimed writing team Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith ("Save Me," "Run") have signed on for the project that follows a retired disgraced world champion fighter drawn into the corrupt underbelly of the sport after the disappearance of his childhood best friend and training partner. To save his friend, the troubled fighter will have to return to a way of life that nearly destroyed him - one that cost him everything to leave behind.

"'Fightland' embodies the stakes, swagger and ambition that collaborations between STARZ and 50 Cent have come to represent," said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming at STARZ. "We are excited to be working with Daniel and Marlon who are brilliant writers and whose authentic take will bring this global story to life."

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will executive produce through his G-Unit Film & Television along with Francis Hopkinson ("Wallander," "Bancroft") and Katharine Leadbetter ("Woman in White," "Catherine the Great") of Expanded Media who will also produce "Fightland" for STARZ. Vice President, Original Programming Sebastian Arboleda and Director, Original Programming, Alex Alberts will both oversee the series on behalf of STARZ.
About Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has carved out a thriving television and film career as both a best-in-class producer and star. In 2005, he founded G-Unit Film & Television, Inc. which has produced a wide variety of content across numerous platforms and sold a myriad of shows to various networks.

Among these is the critically acclaimed #1 show on STARZ, "Power," in which he not only co-starred in but also served as executive producer and director. In October 2018, Jackson and STARZ/Lionsgate closed an unprecedented deal for Jackson's G-Unit Film & Television, Inc.

The partnership, touted as among the most significant deals to date for an Executive Producer in premium television has successfully focused on expansion of the "Power" universe with spin-offs ''Power Book II: Ghost,'' "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," and "Power Book IV: Force." G-Unit Film & Television also produced the ABC hit, "For Life" and recently wrapped production on season two of the hit series, "Black Mafia Family" for STARZ and is set to release the "Black Mafia Family" Docuseries.

G-Unit is also in development on the scripted series "Queen Nzinga" at STARZ. Recently released from G-Unit Film & Television is "Hip Hop Homicides" at WeTV. Jackson is also expanding into the podcast space through his new G-Unit Audio banner with the debut of Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord in partnership with iHeart Media and Lionsgate Sound.
The company is also building out its feature slate, starting with a three picture Horror deal as a collaboration with Horror phenom Eli Roth and 3BlackDot. Jackson is repped by APA and attorney Stephen Savva.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0113721 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0018110275268555 secs