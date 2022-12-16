Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Classical 16/12/2022

Andrea, Matteo, Virginia Bocelli Performed TikTok Concert Live From SkyWay Mont Blanc

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Bocelli family venture up the highest mountain in the Alps, to present a festive musical offering to the world... From the mighty Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps on the border between Italy and France, the Bocelli family emerges with a musical gift for the season.

World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia, gave the unforgettable Christmas performance during a TikTok Live on 15 December, at the SkyWay Mont Blanc.

"This has to be the most beautiful and challenging location we've ever performed in," the family said in a statement.

"To say it will be cold is an understatement, but we couldn't miss out on this incredible opportunity to sing together at the top of the Italian Alps. This is going to be such a unique experience and even with the wind whipping our faces, we couldn't help but feel the warmth and magic of the Christmas season."

The Bocelli family's latest album, A Family Christmas, which includes new renditions of traditional carols arranged for all three voices, has topped charts around the world.
The concert on Mont Blanc is 100 percent sustainable, due to the use of totally renewable energy made available by CVA, the Valle D'Aosta water company.






