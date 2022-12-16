Psyonix Announces Rocket League Collaboration With Bugatti





Psyonix, the San Diego video game developer, is collaborating with luxury supercar maker Bugatti to announce that the Bugatti Centodieci will be available in Rocket League beginning December 19. With only 10 Bugatti Centodieci vehicles available in real life, it will be one of the most exclusive real world cars available in Rocket League.The Bugatti Centodieci Bundle will be available in the Item Shop and features the Bugatti Centodieci car, Bugatti Centodieci Engine Audio, Bugatti Centodieci Wheels, Noire Decal, and Bugatti Centodieci Player Banner. The Bugatti Centodieci Bundle will be available for 1100 Credits from December 19 until January 3.If you or a member of your team is interested in a Bugatti Centodieci Bundle code, please let us know.Winner or nominee of more than 150 "Game of the Year" awards, Rocket League is one of the most critically acclaimed sports games of our generation. Rocket League is a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem with easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition. Available on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Epic Games Store, Rocket League includes nearly endless customization possibilities, online Ranks and Competitive Tournaments, a fully featured offline season mode, multiple game types, casual and competitive online matches, and special "Mutators" that let you change the rules entirely.To learn more about Rocket League, please visit www.RocketLeague.com, "Like" it on Facebook, and follow it on Twitter @RocketLeague for all the latest developer updates and news.Based in San Diego, CA, Psyonix is a critically acclaimed video game developer and a leading expert in Unreal Engine technology. For more than 20 years, the studio has been a driving force behind some of the most successful games in the industry, including Gears of War, Mass Effect 3, XCOM: Enemy Unknown, Bulletstorm, Unreal Tournament III, Unreal Tournament 2004, and the award-winning sports-action hit, Rocket League®. Psyonix joined the Epic Games family in 2019.Bugatti has been at the pinnacle of the automotive industry for over 110 years, creating the world's most powerful and luxurious automobiles from its home in Molsheim, France. Every car crafted since the company was founded by Ettore Bugatti in 1909 is praised for its comfort, drivability, design, technology and reliability, desired by automotive connoisseurs from around the world.In the 1920s, the French brand became known for its racing successes mainly with flagship models including the Type 13 and Type 35 and their derivatives. Parallel to racing successes, the brand's portfolio broadened under the influence of Ettore Bugatti's eldest son Jean - an exceptionally gifted designer - to elegant touring cars. His most distinguished coach-built bodyworks were the Type 41 Royale and the Type 57 SC Atlantic, some of the most expensive classic cars in the world.Throughout its history, Bugatti has had a number of ingenious custodians, each ushering in a new era with their individual blend of artistry and engineering excellence. Following Ettore and his son Jean Bugatti, the brand was revived by Romano Artioli in the 1980s. His creation, the EB110, introduced several innovations that set new benchmarks for sports car performance, including a quad-turbocharged engine, carbon fiber monocoque and advanced four-wheel-drive system.In the early 2000s, Bugatti reached another level under the stewardship of Ferdinand Piëch. With the introduction of the Veyron 16.4, Bugatti created an entirely new segment: the hyper sports car, becoming the first production model to break through 1,000 PS and 400 km/h.In 2016, the Chiron once again redefined speed and usability. Built around an evolution of the Veyron's 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 a derivative of the Chiron with a 1,600 PS version became the first vehicle from a production manufacturer to break the 300mph barrier. The legendary W16 engine is also at the heart of highly exclusive models: the Divo, La Voiture Noire, Centodieci, Bolide and W16 Mistral.Today, Bugatti is part of the Bugatti Rimac Group and well underway with the development of the next-generation of Bugatti hyper sports cars, true to Ettore Bugatti's motto "If comparable, it is no longer Bugatti," while simultaneously expanding Bugatti's excellence into the non-automotive sector with luxury lifestyle products and cooperations.




