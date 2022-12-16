God Of War Ragnarok Update 3.01 Drops Today



This patch appears to follow the Photo Mode update, so there is always the chance that it resolves some minor issues with the Photo Mode, or fixes some of the problems that were reported since the last patch.

Some of the quest and progression bugs have been resolved in this patch while stability and performance have been improved as well.



God of War Ragnarok Update 3.01 Patch Notes:



Quests and Progression

Fixed a case where the central sword would not show properly if restarting from checkpoint during the challenges in Muspelheim.



Stability and Performance

Fixed two rare crashes that could occur randomly during gameplay.



The last major update that added Photo Mode was 3.0 and it added a lot more as seen in the patch notes.



If you are playing the game on PS5, the update size is just around 222 MB so it is not a large size by any means. We reckon that the PS4 version will also be a smaller update, under 500 MB at least.



God of War Ragnarok is one of the faster selling first-party games from Sony. It was released for the PS4 and PS5 this November and debuted with more than five million copies sold in its launch week, which is a record in itself.



God of War Ragnarok follows the story set up in the soft reboot of God of War in 2018. It brings the same protagonist, Kratos, and adds a new dynamic into his life by letting him take care of his son Atreus. The first game was a lengthy quest involving Kratos and his son on a mission to fulfill the wish of his wife, while the sequel is more action-packed delving deeper into Norse Mythology.



