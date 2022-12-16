Songwriter Artist Jeb Lipson's Newest Album "Reclamation" Recorded At Big Scary Tree Studios





Tracklist:

1. Room To Roam

2. City of Angels

3. Amen Emma

4. No Tell 'Em Creek

5. American Prayer

6. Exit Wounds

7. A

8. Old Blue Marantz

9. Blow Baby Blow

10. Fallin' Rain

11. Your Own

12. Woken By The Wind



Jeb Lipson is a seasoned recording engineer and producer who has been recording music for artists since the mid 1980s at his Big Scary Tree Studio. Not only accomplished on stage Jeb also writes songs with Solomon Burke Jr.as well as produces his own originals as featured on his new "Reclamation" album. After moving from Tucson to Los Angeles in 1985 Jeb quickly built a reputation as the go to guy that records bands at a fair price. The songwriter side of Jeb took dominance over any other activity except for fly fishing and as Jeb puts it "goofing off with my ten year old son". Early influences were set in place by CKLW New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Americana Songwriter Artist Jeb Lipson presents his newest album "Reclamation" recorded at Big Scary Tree Studio (Sunland California). The release contains twelve tracks and features Jeb Lipson (guitar/vocals) Ted Russelkamp (bass) John O'Kennedy (Mandolin, Dobro, Weisenborn, Lapsteel) Winston A Watson Jr. and Lynn Coulter (drums) with Carla Olsen (back up vocals). "Reclamation" is a collection of pre-pandemic songs about the weather, love, fishing, tragedy, triumph and the human condition. A nice touch to be sure Jeb also added several older songs that were recently reclaimed and recorded. Reclamation is Jeb's 3rd full length studio album. Mixing by Mikal Reid and Scott Peets with the mastering being handled by Stephen Marsh. Produced by Jeb Lipson.




