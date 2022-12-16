Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 16/12/2022

Saustex Records Presents The Filth & The Flautas Redux For The 45th Anniversary Of The Sex Pistols At Randy's Rodeo On Jan 7th

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Saustex Records and Tex Pop (in Exile) are pleased to announce a very special one-day event in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday January 7th, 2023 at Paper Tiger: The Filth and The Flautas (Redux) - 45th Anniversary Commemoration of The Sex Pistols at Randy's Rodeo. Four and a half decades on The Sex Pistols appearance in San Antonio remains one of, if not the most storied show of one of the most storied rock'n'roll bands of all time. Rather than a simple tribute show there will be a variety of happenings within the event that will serve to contextualize and preserve the legacy of the 1978 event including:

Live music by The Sons of Hercules (featuring singer Frank Pugliese of The Vamps, who opened the Randy's show), Hickoids (performing the Pistol's set from 01.08.78), Ty Gavin (singer of San Antonio/Austin first-wave punk icons The Next performing the band's material), Jefferson Trout (co-fronted by Buxf Parrot of Texas punk legends The Dicks and Dotty Farrell of The Punkaroos), The Babylonz (a new San Antonio act that carry the tradition of the New York Dolls and Heartbreakers), The Cuntry Killers (an artful and chaotic all-female "revenge" cowpunk act from Austin) and Z-Pocalypse (San Antonio teen band who sprung out of The High Voltage Music Program and carry the spirit forward.)

An oversized photo exhibit featuring dozens of previously unpublished and unseen-by-the-public photos taken at the 1978 show by Lindell "Tiger" Tate and Ken Hoge as well as photos taken by Danny Grace at the Taliesyn Ballroom in Memphis only a few days previous. (Limited-edition prints of the photos will be available for sale.)

A screening of Jimmy Mendiola's film 'Pretty Vacant'. The new print of the thirty-three and one-third minute long 1998 film is a reimagining of the happenings on the day of the 1978 show.

An oral history project conducted by the University of Texas at San Antonio wherein attendees of the original show will have the opportunity to share their remembrances and have them recorded and archived for posterity.

A panel moderated by noted by punk archivist and author David Ensminger featuring members of the opening bands and other participants of the 1978 show.

Additionally, there will be a limited number of vendors with both vintage and new items of relevance.

And perhaps best of all -- a healthy portion of the show's profits will benefit the High Voltage Music Program and Tex Pop. High Voltage is a non-profit after school program that serves kids 12-18 years old in the San Antonio area, putting instruments in their hands and offering free music instruction. Tex Pop is a repository of information and ephemera that seeks to preserve the musical history of South and Central Texas with an emphasis on San Antonio. Both are 501c3 registered non-profits, founded and run by women and, based in San Antonio.

RUN OF SHOW:
3pm Doors
4pm 'Pretty Vacant' film screening followed by 15 minute Q&A with Jim Mendiola
5pm Speaker Panel
6 - 6:30pm Z-Pocalypse
6:50 - 7:30pm Cuntry Killers
7:50 - 8:30pm Ty Gavin
8:50 - 9:30pm Jefferson Trout
9:50 - 10:30 Sons of Hercules
10:50 - 11:25 Hickoids
11:45 -12:15 The Babylonz






