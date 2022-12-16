Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 16/12/2022

Connecticut's American Thrills Release New "Sinking" Video

Hot Songs Around The World

Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
250 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
352 entries in 26 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
174 entries in 11 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
191 entries in 18 charts
Calm Down
Rema
253 entries in 16 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
255 entries in 18 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
804 entries in 28 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1053 entries in 27 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
321 entries in 16 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
908 entries in 24 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
391 entries in 23 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
304 entries in 19 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
188 entries in 10 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
266 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Connecticut's American Thrills have released new music video for "Sinking."
"Sinking" is the first track off American Thrills' debut LP Parted Ways which dropped last month on Wiretap Records(US) / Disconnect Disconnect Records (UK). A handful of the "smokey grey swirl" vinyl from the first pressing is still available and a repress is coming in the New Year!

In regards to the video the band says "We shot this video in our hometown at a bar that we all grew up hanging around in. We really wanted to get that crappy townie bar band vibe. It truly embodies our sound. I think we succeeded!"

Catch them next month at The Beeracks in New Haven with Teenage Halloween and Posture & The Grizzly.

https://linktr.ee/americanthrills#
https://www.facebook.com/AmericanThrills
https://www.instagram.com/americanthrillsband/
https://twitter.com/AmThrillsBand
www.instagram.com/wiretaprecords
https://www.facebook.com/wiretaprecords
https://twitter.com/wiretaprecords






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0104640 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0019700527191162 secs