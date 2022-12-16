Connecticut's American Thrills Release New "Sinking" Video



"Sinking" is the first track off American Thrills' debut LP Parted Ways which dropped last month on Wiretap Records(US) / Disconnect Disconnect Records (UK). A handful of the "smokey grey swirl" vinyl from the first pressing is still available and a repress is coming in the New Year!



In regards to the video the band says "We shot this video in our hometown at a bar that we all grew up hanging around in. We really wanted to get that crappy townie bar band vibe. It truly embodies our sound. I think we succeeded!"







https://linktr.ee/americanthrills#

https://www.facebook.com/AmericanThrills

https://www.instagram.com/americanthrillsband/

https://twitter.com/AmThrillsBand

www.instagram.com/wiretaprecords

https://www.facebook.com/wiretaprecords

